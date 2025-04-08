State Sen. Brandon Beach talks on ‘Politically Georgia’ about joining the Trump administration

On today’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, the hosts review the winners and losers of the state legislative session.
Hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy also talk about a surprising move by the state Senate to adjourn hours before the state House on the final day of law making.
Then, the duo talk to state Sen. Brandon Beach who is joining the Trump administration as U.S. treasurer.
The Alpharetta Republican served more than a decade under the Gold Dome and gave a heartfelt goodbye to lawmakers on Friday.
“I’m not an emotional guy,” said Beach. “But I got in caucus and I had a little tear in my eye when I said goodbye … knowing that it was my last day here.”
On the next episode: Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy host Washington Wednesdays. The pair will talk about how U.S. Sen. Cory Booker’s speech reinvigorated Democrats.
