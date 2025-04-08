Politics
State Sen. Brandon Beach talks on ‘Politically Georgia’ about joining the Trump administration

Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy compare the winners and losers of legislative session, and interview one lawmaker about his last Sine Die.
The AJC's "Politically Georgia" podcast is available on AJC.com and wherever you get your podcasts.

1 hour ago

On today’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, the hosts review the winners and losers of the state legislative session.

Hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy also talk about a surprising move by the state Senate to adjourn hours before the state House on the final day of law making.

Then, the duo talk to state Sen. Brandon Beach who is joining the Trump administration as U.S. treasurer.

Sen. Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta, cheers while wearing a money jacket presented to him in honor of his recent appointment as U.S. treasurer on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

The Alpharetta Republican served more than a decade under the Gold Dome and gave a heartfelt goodbye to lawmakers on Friday.

“I’m not an emotional guy,” said Beach. “But I got in caucus and I had a little tear in my eye when I said goodbye … knowing that it was my last day here.”

New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”

Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297.

On the next episode: Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy host Washington Wednesdays. The pair will talk about how U.S. Sen. Cory Booker’s speech reinvigorated Democrats.

Natalie Mendenhall produces the "Politically Georgia" podcast. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

