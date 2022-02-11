Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Politically Georgia: Gov. Kemp takes on school mask mandates, Buckhead cityhood takes a hit

DeKalb County Schools extends mask mandate into spring semester

caption arrowCaption
DeKalb County Schools extends mask mandate into spring semester

Politics
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

Gov. Brian Kemp says its’ time to end mask mandates in schools.

In this edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss how the culture wars are stepping into the classroom. Plus, our team looks at why the Buckhead breakaway may have been derailed.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

More from Politically Georgia

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Georgia Senate bill would put limits on fundraising by challengers
15h ago
Powerful GOP leader delivers blow to Buckhead cityhood
17h ago
Georgia House panel backs plan for pay raises, bonuses
21h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top