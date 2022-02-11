Politically Georgia: Gov. Kemp takes on school mask mandates, Buckhead cityhood takes a hit

Gov. Brian Kemp says its’ time to end mask mandates in schools.
In this edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss how the culture wars are stepping into the classroom. Plus, our team looks at why the Buckhead breakaway may have been derailed.
Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.
You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”
Editors' Picks