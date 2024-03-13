‘Politically Georgia’: Fulton judge dismisses some charges against Trump

Our hosts Bill Nigut and Tia Mitchell react to breaking news on this edition of “Politically Georgia,” as Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee dismissed some of the charges against former President Donald Trump in the Georgia election interference case.

The six charges in question have to do with soliciting elected officials to violate their oaths of office. The judge says the counts lack sufficient detail.

“We’re in 2024. We spent the first 25 minutes talking about the presidential (primary) between Joe Biden and Donald Trump,” WRBL’s Chuck Williams told the podcast’s hosts, “and now you’re going to end this show talking about the 2020 race.”

Breaking: Judge McAfee killing SIX counts in the Trump indictment, many having to do with solicitation of violation of oath of office. Judge says the counts lack sufficient detail https://t.co/L0GTRe8ina — Tamar Hallerman (@TamarHallerman) March 13, 2024

In a recap of the Georgia primary, the panel discusses Nikki Haley garnering 77,000 votes despite suspending her campaign last week. Haley’s big primary pull could spell trouble for Trump in November after he lost Georgia by only 12,000 votes back in 2020.

Despite Haley’s headway, Biden and Trump went on to win their respective primaries handily, with Georgia helping them both clinch enough delegates to become their parties’ presumptive nominees.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Zachary Hansen joins the show to discuss the fallout from Rivian’s decision to stop construction of a $5 billion factory planned for Morgan and Walton counties.

And Gov. Brian Kemp is taking lawmakers to school as he pushes them to pass a school vouchers bill before the end of the session. The House Education Committee will hear details of the overhauled bill at 1 p.m. today.

When it comes to getting school choice done in Georgia, there are no more next years. https://t.co/Dcqgnv2fZj — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) March 12, 2024

Thursday on “Politically Georgia”: Georgia Republican Party Chair Josh McKoon and Georgia House Minority Leader James Beverly join the show.