OPINION: Going home

The cartoonist Bill Mauldin was something of a hero to Dad. He loved to draw, and was the only Galloway brother to carry a sketchbook into battle. The title he gave it: “Travel, Adventure, and Spam!” Lined notebook paper would do in a pinch.

Above is a rescued drawing from Dad’s return trip in ’45. That lump in the background is the Rock of Gibraltar.

Credit: Jim Galloway

In the upper right-hand corner are traces of a laundry list written on the other side — a brief catalog of one young warrior’s requirements for conquering the world: Four undershirts, four shorts, two handkerchiefs, two dress shirts, four pairs of socks, and two coveralls.

Dad seldom talked about his adventure. But he once told me that he had a vague memory, shortly after he finally docked at home, of running up and down the hall of a hotel in the wee hours -- drunk, liberated, and screaming “God damn the colonel!” at the top of his lungs. This from a future elder of the Red Oak, Ga., Christian Church.

If I were a betting man, I would name Nov. 25, 1945 as the date of that drunken celebration. That was the day of his discharge, and the day before his birthday. He had spent four years, five months and 14 days in uniform, traveled half-way around the world and back, and hadn’t yet turned 22.

As wars go, Dad had a good one. He was an aircraft mechanic who flew the Hump from India into Sichuan province in China. Late last year, a cousin cleaning out his mom’s house came across an August 1945 photo of the Red Fort, which was once the primary residence of the Mughal emperors.

Credit: Jim Galloway

So Dad was probably still in Delhi when Hiroshima disappeared.

Grandfather was never forced to place a star by any of his sons’ names on the wall piece in that high school, but his work did contain one flaw. It named the year that the war started for the United States: 1941. Yet no one could say when it would finish. So the woodcarver affixed an end date of “194-”. And never went back to adjust it.

What was once an oversight has since become a philosophical truth. For those drawn into them, wars don’t come with expiration dates.

Before he died, we moved Dad to California, to a place just east of Los Angeles. Shortly after his arrival, he pointed my sister to the distant shaded hills. The Atlas Mountains, Dad declared.

It is the San Gabriel range that skirts the City of Angels. The Atlas Mountains stretch across the top of northwest Africa -- spanning Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia. They stand opposite the Rock of Gibraltar.

The great conflict had left its mark, yet perhaps because he was so young and malleable, Dad never allowed war to define him. A few years ago, he slipped away at age 90, the last of the original Galloway boys.

Not long afterwards, an art teacher sent a copy of a last sketch he had managed, a ragged self-portrait. He was a boy with a pencil in his hand before his war, and he emerged from it with the pencil still in his fist. Which is something to say grace over.

Have a thoughtful Memorial Day.