Politics
Politics

Listen: Kemp upends 2026 with decision not to run for Senate

Also, the newly elected chair of Democratic Party of Georgia joined ‘Politically Georgia’ to talk Stacey Abrams, voter turnout and the party’s future.
Charlie Bailey speaks during a meeting in which he was elected chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia on Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jeff Amy/AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By
15 minutes ago

In Tuesday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Patricia Murphy and Tia Mitchell reacted to the news that Gov. Brian Kemp won’t run for Senate in 2026.

Top Republican leaders saw Kemp as the strongest shot to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.

In new AJC polling, the governor pulled a 60% approval rating. He was the only Republican of four in the survey who was neck and neck with Ossoff in a hypothetical matchup.

Gov. Brian Kemp delivers the State of the State address in the House of Representatives at the Georgia Capitol on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. Kemp will not run for Senate in 2026. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Murphy and Mitchell also talked to Charlie Bailey, the newly elected chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia, about the challenges of his new job.

“The truth is that voters know they are being screwed,” Bailey said.

Bailey, who was elected to the role Saturday, succeeds longtime chair U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams. But he comes into leadership as a new AJC poll showed just 35% of Georgians have a favorable view of the party.

“Because of Republican leadership, the American dream is less attainable than it was 20 years ago,” he said. “We have to be clear as Democrats that we stand against that.”

Georgia Democrats are preparing for a competitive 2026 election cycle, including a pivotal Senate race. Ossoff has already launched his campaign for reelection.

Meanwhile, state. Sen. Jason Esteves, D-Atlanta, and state Sen. Josh McLaurin, D-Sandy Springs, have announced they will run for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively.

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has also taken steps to run for governor, and questions remain whether two-time Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams will run for governor a third time.

Bailey said he doesn’t know Abrams’ plans, but he expects a “spirited primary.”

“My mentor, (former Gov.) Roy Barnes, always says, ‘Charlie, running for office is like getting married. Can’t nobody tell you when to do it,’” he said.

New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or other podcast platforms. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”

Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297.

On the next episode: Mitchell and Murphy talk about Sen. Raphael Warnock’s latest town hall.

About the Author

Natalie Mendenhall produces the "Politically Georgia" podcast. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

State Sen. Josh McLaurin, a Democrat who grew up in east Cobb, is expected to launch his campaign for Lieutenant governor in Savannah on Monday, May 5, 2025. (Hyosub Shin / AJC file photo)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia. (AJC file photos)

Credit: AJC

Demonstrators protest President Donald Trump and Elon Musk on Presidents Day in front of the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, February 17, 2025, as part of nationwide demonstrations organized by the 50501 movement. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

