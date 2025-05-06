Listen: Kemp upends 2026 with decision not to run for Senate

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Murphy and Mitchell also talked to Charlie Bailey, the newly elected chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia, about the challenges of his new job.

“The truth is that voters know they are being screwed,” Bailey said.

Bailey, who was elected to the role Saturday, succeeds longtime chair U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams. But he comes into leadership as a new AJC poll showed just 35% of Georgians have a favorable view of the party.

“Because of Republican leadership, the American dream is less attainable than it was 20 years ago,” he said. “We have to be clear as Democrats that we stand against that.”

Georgia Democrats are preparing for a competitive 2026 election cycle, including a pivotal Senate race. Ossoff has already launched his campaign for reelection.

Meanwhile, state. Sen. Jason Esteves, D-Atlanta, and state Sen. Josh McLaurin, D-Sandy Springs, have announced they will run for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively.

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has also taken steps to run for governor, and questions remain whether two-time Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams will run for governor a third time.

Bailey said he doesn’t know Abrams’ plans, but he expects a “spirited primary.”

Explore Read more about Georgia politics

“My mentor, (former Gov.) Roy Barnes, always says, ‘Charlie, running for office is like getting married. Can’t nobody tell you when to do it,’” he said.

New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or other podcast platforms. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”

Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297.

On the next episode: Mitchell and Murphy talk about Sen. Raphael Warnock’s latest town hall.