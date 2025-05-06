Listen: Kemp upends 2026 with decision not to run for Senate

In Tuesday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Patricia Murphy and Tia Mitchell reacted to the news that Gov. Brian Kemp won’t run for Senate in 2026.
Top Republican leaders saw Kemp as the strongest shot to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.
In new AJC polling, the governor pulled a 60% approval rating. He was the only Republican of four in the survey who was neck and neck with Ossoff in a hypothetical matchup.
Murphy and Mitchell also talked to Charlie Bailey, the newly elected chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia, about the challenges of his new job.
“The truth is that voters know they are being screwed,” Bailey said.
Bailey, who was elected to the role Saturday, succeeds longtime chair U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams. But he comes into leadership as a new AJC poll showed just 35% of Georgians have a favorable view of the party.
“Because of Republican leadership, the American dream is less attainable than it was 20 years ago,” he said. “We have to be clear as Democrats that we stand against that.”
Georgia Democrats are preparing for a competitive 2026 election cycle, including a pivotal Senate race. Ossoff has already launched his campaign for reelection.
Meanwhile, state. Sen. Jason Esteves, D-Atlanta, and state Sen. Josh McLaurin, D-Sandy Springs, have announced they will run for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively.
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has also taken steps to run for governor, and questions remain whether two-time Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams will run for governor a third time.
Bailey said he doesn’t know Abrams’ plans, but he expects a “spirited primary.”
“My mentor, (former Gov.) Roy Barnes, always says, ‘Charlie, running for office is like getting married. Can’t nobody tell you when to do it,’” he said.
On the next episode: Mitchell and Murphy talk about Sen. Raphael Warnock’s latest town hall.
