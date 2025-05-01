The Atlanta Democrat was chair of Atlanta Public Schools board from 2018 to 2021. He was elected to the state Senate in 2022.

He said that he is running on a platform to boost small businesses, expand health care access and strengthen senior care. He also spoke out against the actions of the second Trump administration.

Georgia has not had a Democrat for governor in more than two decades.

“I’m someone that wants to make sure that you’re keeping and growing the hard-earned money in your pockets. So whatever label that is, I’m that kind of Democrat,” said Esteves on the “Politically Georgia” podcast.

“I want to make sure that we have a Democratic Party that focuses on results,” he added.

