In Thursday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy talked to state Sen. Jason Esteves about his plans to run for governor.
Esteves launched his candidacy last month.
The Atlanta Democrat was chair of Atlanta Public Schools board from 2018 to 2021. He was elected to the state Senate in 2022.
He said that he is running on a platform to boost small businesses, expand health care access and strengthen senior care. He also spoke out against the actions of the second Trump administration.
Georgia has not had a Democrat for governor in more than two decades.
“I’m someone that wants to make sure that you’re keeping and growing the hard-earned money in your pockets. So whatever label that is, I’m that kind of Democrat,” said Esteves on the “Politically Georgia” podcast.
“I want to make sure that we have a Democratic Party that focuses on results,” he added.
