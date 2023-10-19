LISTEN: A member of Trump’s “inner circle” pleads guilty in Fulton County

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Politics
By
58 minutes ago

Sidney Powell was one of Donald Trump’s top legal warriors. Now she could be a star witness in the sweeping Fulton County indictment against the former president and his allies.

On Thursday’s episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, the hosts discuss Powell’s guilty plea hours before she was set to face a criminal trial over her efforts to help Trump undermine the 2020 election results.

Senior AJC editor Shannon McCaffrey, co-host of the Breakdown podcast, describes Powell’s plea as a game-changing development that gives prosecutors access to a member of Trump’s “inner circle.”

***

As the only Jewish member of the Georgia Legislature, Democratic state Rep. Esther Panitch plays a dual role representing both her Sandy Springs-based district and the broader Jewish community at the state Capitol.

She joins the show to discuss how her role has changed amid the escalating Hamas-Israel war, along with divisions in her party over how the U.S. should respond to the violence.

Panitch also talks about a now-deleted tweet, sent as the attack was unfolding, that questioned whether far-left Democrats in Congress were “celebrating” the assault. She later deleted the tweet and apologized for the “cheap shot.”

“It’s hard. It’s not an easy thing to do,” she said of retracting her social media post. “And not because I’m worried about a primary. If they bring it, bring it. I’m not afraid.”

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

