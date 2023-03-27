Legislature sends bill limiting use of TikTok, other social media to governor’s desk

Senate Bill 93, which received unanimous support throughout the legislative process, is the latest state effort to crack down on the possibility that foreign countries could snoop on state government data through social media apps. The bill now advances to the Georgia House for further consideration.

Gov. Brian Kemp previously issued a directive prohibiting employees in the state’s executive branch from using TikTok, WeChat and Telegram on state devices. The measure approved Monday would put those restrictions into state law.