Kamala Harris is trolling Donald Trump at the Georgia-Alabama game for ‘punting’ on a second debate

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Vice President Kamala Harris is needling former President Donald Trump with a football-themed ad airing during the nationally televised Georgia-Alabama game that he’s attending on Saturday.

The Democrat’s 30-second ad mocks her Republican opponent for refusing to appear at a CNN debate on Oct. 23 in Atlanta. Amid polls showing a tight race in Georgia and other battleground states, Trump has said one face-to-face clash with Harris is enough.

“Winners never back down from a challenge. Champions know it’s any time, any place. But losers, they whine and waffle and take their ball home,” said the narrator of the ad, which ends with a clip of Harris challenging Trump to “say it to my face” at another showdown.