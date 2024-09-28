Politics

Kamala Harris is trolling Donald Trump at the Georgia-Alabama game for ‘punting’ on a second debate

‘Champions know it’s any time, any place. But losers, they whine and waffle and take their ball home.’
Vice President Kamala Harris reacts as she takes on the stage before she makes a speech to address abortion rights during a campaign stop at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Friday, September 20, 2024, in Atlanta. The vice president and Democratic presidential nominee made a speech to address abortion rights after a ProPublica report linked the deaths of two Georgia women to the state’s GOP-backed policies. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Vice President Kamala Harris reacts as she takes on the stage before she makes a speech to address abortion rights during a campaign stop at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Friday, September 20, 2024, in Atlanta. The vice president and Democratic presidential nominee made a speech to address abortion rights after a ProPublica report linked the deaths of two Georgia women to the state’s GOP-backed policies. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
48 minutes ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Vice President Kamala Harris is needling former President Donald Trump with a football-themed ad airing during the nationally televised Georgia-Alabama game that he’s attending on Saturday.

The Democrat’s 30-second ad mocks her Republican opponent for refusing to appear at a CNN debate on Oct. 23 in Atlanta. Amid polls showing a tight race in Georgia and other battleground states, Trump has said one face-to-face clash with Harris is enough.

“Winners never back down from a challenge. Champions know it’s any time, any place. But losers, they whine and waffle and take their ball home,” said the narrator of the ad, which ends with a clip of Harris challenging Trump to “say it to my face” at another showdown.

That’s not all. Democrats plan to fly a plane above Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa with a banner that reads: “Trump’s Punting on 2nd Debate.” It’s calibrated to get under Trump’s skin as he appeals to fans of teams in Saturday’s SEC showdown.

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: David Goldman

Donald Trump’s trip to the Georgia-Alabama college football game fits a campaign strategy
Placeholder Image

Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP

College football campaigning offers risks and rewards in the presidential race
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Tight security expected for Trump’s anticipated visit to Alabama-Georgia football game
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump mixes up the name of Charlottesville, Virginia, during his speech in Georgia
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: David Goldman

Donald Trump’s trip to the Georgia-Alabama college football game fits a campaign strategy
Here’s how the polls, experts and gamblers see the presidential election in Georgia
Hurricane Helene a test for Georgia’s governor and state leaders
Featured
Placeholder Image

LIVE UPDATES
Helene in Georgia: 11 dead, flooding widespread, over 1 million without power
Children’s Healthcare to move all Egleston patients to new hospital Sunday
Judge halts Sapelo Island zoning referendum in blow to Gullah Geechee residents