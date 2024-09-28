Kamala Harris is trolling Donald Trump at the Georgia-Alabama game for ‘punting’ on a second debate

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Vice President Kamala Harris is needling former President Donald Trump with a football-themed ad airing during the nationally televised Georgia-Alabama game that he’s attending on Saturday.
The Democrat’s 30-second ad mocks her Republican opponent for refusing to appear at a CNN debate on Oct. 23 in Atlanta. Amid polls showing a tight race in Georgia and other battleground states, Trump has said one face-to-face clash with Harris is enough.
“Winners never back down from a challenge. Champions know it’s any time, any place. But losers, they whine and waffle and take their ball home,” said the narrator of the ad, which ends with a clip of Harris challenging Trump to “say it to my face” at another showdown.
That’s not all. Democrats plan to fly a plane above Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa with a banner that reads: “Trump’s Punting on 2nd Debate.” It’s calibrated to get under Trump’s skin as he appeals to fans of teams in Saturday’s SEC showdown.
