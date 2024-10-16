Jimmy Carter, the longest-living president in U.S. history, has been in home hospice since February 2023.

Chip Carter said his wife, Becky, dropped off the ballot on his father’s behalf on Wednesday, one day after early voting began in Georgia.

“I think he feels good,” he said. “It was a good morning for him and good for us that he got it done.”

He said his father “absolutely” voted for Harris. “He’s never voted for a Republican in his life,” he added in a telephone call.

At the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August, Jason Carter drew loud applause when he said his grandfather “cannot wait to vote” for Harris.

Jason also made a series of comparisons between the Nobel laureate from southwest Georgia and the first woman, Black person and person of South Asian descent to serve as vice president.

“His legacy is measured by the lives he has touched and the good he has done. Kamala Harris carries my grandfather’s legacy,” he said. “She knows what is right, and she fights for it.”

For a 100-year-old widower who has been convalescing in his rural hometown for much of the decade, Jimmy Carter remains a surprisingly frequent target of another Oval Office veteran.

Donald Trump routinely savages him on the campaign trail, saying the Georgian must be “happy because he had a brilliant presidency compared to (Joe) Biden.”

Carter’s family prefers to draw a contrast between the two rather than engaging in recriminations, with Jason Carter emphasizing his grandfather’s devotion to “honesty and integrity.”

The former president has also maintained a close friendship with President Joe Biden, who recalls fondly his March 1976 journey to Wisconsin to endorse Carter. He was one of the few politicians at the time outside of Georgia who would be seen publicly with the Georgia governor, let alone endorse him.

“Some of my colleagues in the Senate thought it was youthful exuberance on my part,” Biden said in a video tribute in the 2021 documentary “Carterland.” “Well I was exuberant.”

He added: “As I said then: ‘Jimmy’s not just a bright smile. He can win, and he can appeal to more segments of the population than any other person.’”