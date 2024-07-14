Politics

Here’s how to watch President Biden’s Oval Office address

The president will address the nation at 8 p.m. from the White House
President Joe Biden arrives to speak from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, July 14, 2024, about the apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, as he is joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, Attorney and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

By AJC Staff
16 minutes ago

Hours after calling for the country to “unite as one nation,” President Joe Biden will address the nation at 8 p.m. from the White House, a day after gun violence injured former President Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

You can watch the president’s remarks live on AJC.com and through the AJC News app.

In brief remarks Sunday afternoon, Biden called for a “thorough and swift” review and asked the public not to “make assumptions” about the shooter’s motives or affiliations. The attack left one bystander dead and two others critically wounded. The gunman was killed by a U.S. Secret Service sniper after opening fire on the rally from a nearby rooftop.

Biden is expected to resume campaigning on Tuesday. He postponed a planned trip to Texas on Monday where he was to speak on the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act at the Lyndon B. Johnson presidential library. An NBC News interview between Biden and anchor Lester Holt will now occur at the White House, instead of in Texas, as initially planned.


