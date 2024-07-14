Here’s how to watch President Biden’s Oval Office address

Hours after calling for the country to “unite as one nation,” President Joe Biden will address the nation at 8 p.m. from the White House, a day after gun violence injured former President Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

You can watch the president’s remarks live on AJC.com and through the AJC News app.

In brief remarks Sunday afternoon, Biden called for a “thorough and swift” review and asked the public not to “make assumptions” about the shooter’s motives or affiliations. The attack left one bystander dead and two others critically wounded. The gunman was killed by a U.S. Secret Service sniper after opening fire on the rally from a nearby rooftop.