Georgia may spend more money on Hurricane Helene relief

The Senate budget adds $50 million more for agriculture and timber relief, plus another $50 million to cover the state and local government share of cleanup costs. It also designates $25 million for grants to nonprofits that would help residents repair and rebuild their homes. The Senate proposal trims spending across numerous departments to cover the cost of additional $125 million in hurricane relief.

Tax cut: The Senate budget accounts for Kemp’s proposed income tax refund. Individuals or married people filing separately would receive a one-time refund of up to $250. Heads of household would get up to $375, while married couples filing jointly would receive up to $500. The $1 billion cost would come from the state’s $16.5 billion budget reserve.

Ballot QR codes: The Senate would eliminate $47.2 million Kemp proposed to eliminate QR codes from voters’ ballots. Critics say the codes can’t be read by human eyes and make it impossible for voters to know if their ballots are being counted accurately. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has said audits show Georgia’s election results are accurate.

Raffensperger has told lawmakers it might not make sense to spend the money to replace the QR codes because the state’s contract with its current voting system vendor expires in three years and the entire system might be replaced.

Other changes: The Senate budget makes dozens of other big and small changes to earlier spending plans outlined by Kemp and the House. One example: Kemp’s proposed budget included $93.2 million for four modular prison units to be used during repairs and security improvements at regular facilities. The House budget cut that to two units. The Senate proposal splits the difference with three units.

Another example: The Senate budget eliminates $7 million in funding the House proposed to help the Georgia World Congress Center prepare for the 2028 Super Bowl, the 2031 NCAA Men’s Final Four and other sporting events. The Senate budget notes the state can spend the money later, when it’s needed, and earn interest on it in the meantime.

What’s next: The $40.5 billion amended 2025 budget passed the Senate by a vote of 55 to 1. It now goes back to the House. Negotiations among lawmakers likely will produce a final version soon. Meanwhile, the House continues work on its proposed budget for fiscal 2026, which begins July 1.