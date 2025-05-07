In Wednesday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Tia Mitchell, Patricia Murphy and Greg Bluestein analyze Gov. Brian Kemp‘s decision to pass on a U.S. Senate bid in 2026.
Kemp’s announcement leaves a wide open field for Georgia Republicans who want to challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.
Among the possible GOP contenders are U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Mike Collins, state Insurance Commissioner John King, and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
The hosts will also discuss U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s recent town hall over the weekend at Zion Hill Baptist Church.
Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC
Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC
The Georgia Democrat fielded questions on tariffs and the Department of Government Efficiency.
Warnock also offered his take on the first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s second administration.
“We have witnessed the devastating consequences of this new administration,” Warnock said. “This has been the longest 100 days in my life.”
New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or other podcast platforms. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”
Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297.
In the next episode, Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy interview state Sen. Josh McLaurin about his bid to become lieutenant governor.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC
Democratic state senator launches bid for Georgia lieutenant governor in Savannah
Democratic Sen. Josh McLaurin is the first politician to launch his 2026 campaign for lieutenant governor. Current Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is expected to run for governor.
Democrats must flip House, ‘seize Trump’s power,’ Warnock says
At a South Atlanta town hall that lasted more than two hours, U.S. senator condemns Trump administration, calling its first 100 days ‘unabashed corruption’
AJC poll: Kemp vs. Ossoff in 2026 dead heat
The "Politically Georgia" hosts discuss the 2026 Senate race.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC
They voted for Trump and now their son is in ICE detention
A green card holder from Argentina is detained in South Georgia’s Stewart Detention Center. His parents, who voted for President Trump, now regret their choice.
He’s out: Man accused of trying to kidnap child at Cobb Walmart posts bail
A man accused of trying to snatch a 2-year-old boy from his mother’s arms at a busy Walmart was granted bond after spending 45 days in jail.
Kemp will not run for U.S. Senate, igniting a GOP scramble in Georgia race
The governor’s decision reshapes one of the nation’s top Senate contests against Democrat Jon Ossoff.