Georgia’s U.S. Senate scramble — who runs now that Kemp is out?

The hosts discuss Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision not to run for Senate and review U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s town hall.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a meeting of the Republican Governors Association at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 20, 2025. (Samuel Corum/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

By
1 hour ago

In Wednesday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Tia Mitchell, Patricia Murphy and Greg Bluestein analyze Gov. Brian Kemp‘s decision to pass on a U.S. Senate bid in 2026.

Kemp’s announcement leaves a wide open field for Georgia Republicans who want to challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.

Among the possible GOP contenders are U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Mike Collins, state Insurance Commissioner John King, and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

The hosts will also discuss U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s recent town hall over the weekend at Zion Hill Baptist Church.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., gives remarks during a town hall at Zion Hill Baptist Church on May 4, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The Georgia Democrat fielded questions on tariffs and the Department of Government Efficiency.

Warnock also offered his take on the first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s second administration.

“We have witnessed the devastating consequences of this new administration,” Warnock said. “This has been the longest 100 days in my life.”

In the next episode, Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy interview state Sen. Josh McLaurin about his bid to become lieutenant governor.

About the Author

Natalie Mendenhall produces the "Politically Georgia" podcast. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

State Sen. Josh McLaurin, a Democrat who grew up in east Cobb, is expected to launch his campaign for Lieutenant governor in Savannah on Monday, May 5, 2025. (Hyosub Shin / AJC file photo)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

