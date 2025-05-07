The hosts will also discuss U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s recent town hall over the weekend at Zion Hill Baptist Church.

The Georgia Democrat fielded questions on tariffs and the Department of Government Efficiency.

Warnock also offered his take on the first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s second administration.

“We have witnessed the devastating consequences of this new administration,” Warnock said. “This has been the longest 100 days in my life.”

