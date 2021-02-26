Georgia Senate leaders push bill to get more money from big political donors

The Republican lieutenant governor’s race in 2018 was greatly affected by last-minute dark money attack ads against former Senate Republican leader David Shafer. In the party’s runoff that year, Geoff Duncan beat Shafer and then went on to win the general election.

“The outside influence of dark money has always bothered us,” Mullis said. “This bill will shine the light on a cancer on our democracy.”

He said it will do that by forcing the leadership committees to disclose their donors and expenditures, like political action committees currently must do.

But ethics experts told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the bill will not eliminate the so-called “independent committees” that collect dark money contributions to influence campaigns.

And leaders such as Duncan and House Speaker David Ralston already have ways to raise unlimited funds from deep-pocket donors.

Duncan, for instance, has an “independent committee” called Advance Georgia, which raised $1.6 million since mid-2019 to help Republican Senate candidates.

That included $150,000 from two Washington-based Republican groups, $80,000 from the Georgia trial lawyers lobby, $70,000 from two nursing home political action committees, $50,000 from Georgia Power, $50,000 from the sports betting and horse racing lobbies, $40,000 from the road-builders lobby, $20,000 from the car dealers lobby, and $35,000 from the company that has a contract to manage the state’s PeachCare for Kids health insurance program.

The House and Senate Republican caucuses have long had mega-PACs where they, like Duncan, raised almost all their money from people interested in policy and state funding to help stave off Democrats attempting to retake control of the chambers they lost in the 2000s. Those funds played a major role in helping the GOP limit losses in the 2020 elections.

The House Republican Trust, for instance, has raised more than $5 million since the 2018 elections, with a big push coming after Ralston promised a major push following Democratic pickups that year in his chamber.

Many of the same people wrote big checks, including $145,000 from the trial lawyers, $121,000 from Georgia Power, $100,000 from the small-loan, high-interest rate industry lobby, $90,000 from the Pruitt family nursing homes, $55,000 from AT&T, $25,000 from the highway contractors lobby, and an additional $450,000 from the Republican State Leadership PAC, a Washington-based group that worked to oust House Minority Leader Bob Trammell.

The Senate Republicans have a similar fund. Plus the groups have “independent” organizations that raise and spend unlimited amounts.

The leadership committees may be of more use to the Democratic caucuses, who have not had the same kind of PACs and independent committees as Republicans in recent years. Last year, the party was heavily reliant on Fair Fight PAC, the political arm of the voting rights group Stacey Abrams started in 2018. Most of Fair Fight’s money comes from outside of Georgia.