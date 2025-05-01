A Republican, Harbin served in the state Legislature from 1994 to 2015 and chaired the powerful House Appropriations Committee. He oversaw the state’s budget during much of the Great Recession.

Harbin had previously served as chair of the Richmond County Republican Party.

He became a lobbyist after leaving elected office, advocating on behalf of businesses, health care institutions and education groups for Southern Strategy Group. He later became a senior adviser at BakerHostetler, one of the country’s largest law firms.

In a statement, House Speaker Jon Burns said he was “deeply saddened” to hear of Harbin’s death.

“Ben served our state with diligence and integrity for over two decades, and as House Appropriations chairman, he was instrumental in shaping the pathway to the success our state is witnessing today,” he said. “Please join us in lifting up his family, and the entire Augusta community, as they face the difficult days ahead.”

Despite ideological differences, Harbin was also admired by his Democratic colleagues.

“When I came in as a freshman, he was the first person who came down to my office to welcome me,” former state Rep. Nikki Randall said. “Through the years, it was not about partisanship, it was about me as a person.”

Randall, who shared an office suite with Harbin, said he always gave a listening ear to her thoughts and concerns related to legislation and her constituents.

“We didn’t always agree, but I appreciated him being human and not partisan, and we ended up being really good friends,” she said.

She also said Harbin “had the courage to not toe the party line if he felt it was not right,” even as chair of Appropriations.

“He was a great leader and public servant who understood that in politics you can disagree, but you don’t have to be disagreeable,” she said. “He was just a downright good guy, and I wish there were more public servants like him.”

Staff Reporter Greg Bluestein contributed to this story.