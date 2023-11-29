Politics

Controversial state rep gets convincing win over primary challenger

Georgia state Sen. Colton Moore (R-Trenton) was banned from entering the chambers Georgia House on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Atlanta. House Speaker Jon Burns said the senator made "vile" remarks against David Ralston on the day the late speaker was being honored. (Natrice Miller/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

1 hour ago

State Sen. Colton Moore, a far-right legislator from northwest Georgia, appeared headed toward a primary victory Tuesday.

State Sen. Colton Moore, R-Trenton, speaks at the Georgia state Capitol during a special session to redraw district maps on Wednesday, Nov 29, 2023. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Moore staved off a challenge from political newcomer Angela Moore. As of 9:45 p.m., he had received more than 70% of the vote to serve Senate District 53, which includes Dade, Walker, Chattooga and parts of Catoosa counties.

In a heavily Republican district, Moore is likely to retain his seat against a Democratic challenger in November.

