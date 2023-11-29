Controversial state rep gets convincing win over primary challenger

State Sen. Colton Moore, a far-right legislator from northwest Georgia, appeared headed toward a primary victory Tuesday.
Moore staved off a challenge from political newcomer Angela Moore. As of 9:45 p.m., he had received more than 70% of the vote to serve Senate District 53, which includes Dade, Walker, Chattooga and parts of Catoosa counties.
In a heavily Republican district, Moore is likely to retain his seat against a Democratic challenger in November.
