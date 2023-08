Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis cracked jokes about college football. He told a sentimental story about playing baseball with son in Iowa. He traded quips with WSB host Erick Erickson.

Donald Trump’s top rival has been pilloried for being too stiff and robotic on the campaign trail. At Erickson’s event, DeSantis is trying to come off to the Atlanta audience as relaxed and convivial.

- Live updates: Latest from The Gathering