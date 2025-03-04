A new chapter for the ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast, and more

Today’s episode of the AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast features a conversation about former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and the latest from the Georgia State Capitol as the General Assembly counts down to Crossover Day. Hosts Greg Bluestein, Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy also discuss what’s ahead for the “Politically Georgia” podcast.
Loeffler was confirmed recently as the 28th administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, an agency charged with distributing billions of dollars in loans, as well as providing counseling and regulatory support, for small businesses.
Meanwhile, the Georgia General Assembly is getting ready for Crossover Day, the day bills pass from one chamber to another. If a bill doesn’t move forward, it’s effectively dead for the session.
It’s not just lawmakers in Georgia facing deadlines. Congress has until March 14 to avoid another another government shutdown, while President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress.
New episodes of the the AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts.
If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe to for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”
On the next episode: It’s Washington Wednesday. Host Tia Mitchell talks with Democratic Strategist Tré Easton.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Here’s how Trump’s first month brought sweeping change to Georgia
The first month of President Donald Trump’s second term has reshaped the federal government at breakneck speed. Here’s a look at how the changes have unfolded in Georgia.
After threats and deals, Kemp’s litigation overhaul clears Senate vote
The governor has called it one of the thorniest fights of his political career.
From food stamps to tax cuts: How the federal budget bill could affect Georgians
The budget bill advancing through Congress could affect Georgians through tax decreases and cuts to safety net programs.
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Anti-DEI bill passes Georgia committee, setting up likely Senate fight
A Georgia Senate committee passed a bill banning DEI from public schools and colleges that receive state money.
City of Atlanta removes crosswalk where pedestrian was killed
The action was taken just days after the AJC reported on the pedestrian death and confusion over whether the Peachtree Center crosswalk was valid.
Braves catcher Sean Murphy suffers cracked rib, expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks
It’s more bad luck for Murphy, who suffered a left oblique injury on opening day 2024 and missed significant time across what he called a “frustrating” process.