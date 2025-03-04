A new chapter for the ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast, and more

Meanwhile, the Georgia General Assembly is getting ready for Crossover Day, the day bills pass from one chamber to another. If a bill doesn’t move forward, it’s effectively dead for the session.

It’s not just lawmakers in Georgia facing deadlines. Congress has until March 14 to avoid another another government shutdown, while President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress.

New episodes of the the AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts.

If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe to for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”

On the next episode: It’s Washington Wednesday. Host Tia Mitchell talks with Democratic Strategist Tré Easton.