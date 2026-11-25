Elections Last-ditch legal challenges target Georgia Democrats’ House majority Republican-backed lawsuits are contesting two Democratic victories. If successful, it would threaten Democrats’ newly won majority. Share State Rep. Soo Hong, R-Lawrenceville, lost her reelection bid by 35 votes. She is challenging the results. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

By David Wickert 49 minutes ago

Republicans are challenging election results in two legislative races with lawsuits that could potentially deny Democrats their first majority in the Georgia House of Representatives in a generation. Republican state Rep. Soo Hong lost to Democrat Chris Luchey in House District 103 by just 35 votes. But in a lawsuit filed Wednesday, Hong says she found at least 93 ballots cast by people who were not eligible to vote in that race because they had moved their legal residence outside the district before the election. Georgia law does not allow people to vote in a district where they no longer live.

Meanwhile, an Effingham County resident has challenged Democrat David Dillie’s victory over Republican state Rep. Bill Hitchens of Rincon. That lawsuit revisits claims that Dillie voted in both the Georgia and Nevada primaries this year and that he has not lived in Georgia long enough to run for office. An administrative judge previously dismissed the allegations, though the lawsuit claims to have new evidence. It takes 91 seats to have a majority in the Georgia House of Representatives. Right now, Democrats have 92 seats. If both of these lawsuits succeed and Republicans retain those seats, that would leave Democrats with 90 seats and Republicans with 89 seats. Democrats could still gain a majority if they win a runoff election in House District 151 next week. Republican state Rep. Mike Cheokas faces Democrat Ethan Wolfe on Tuesday. “The challenges involving Representatives Soo Hong and Bill Hitchens should be afforded the same consideration under the law as any other election challenge, regardless of political party,” said James Burchett, the Georgia House Republican Majority Whip.

A representative of House Democrats did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related Story The unlikely upsets that turned Georgia’s House blue November 10, 2026 Hong’s lawsuit says she compared national change-of-address data and other public records to the state’s voter registration database to find at least 93 people who allegedly moved out of the district before the election. The lawsuit says her investigation is ongoing, and she expects to identify more illegal votes. Hong’s lawsuit says that because the number of allegedly illegal votes exceeds Luchey’s 35-vote margin of victory, “the result of the election is, at a minimum, placed in doubt. Hong has asked the court to declare the election invalid and order a new election. Two years ago, a losing Republican candidate filed a similar lawsuit seeking to overturn the victory of Democratic state Rep. Mack Jackson because of allegedly illegal votes. A judge later dismissed that lawsuit.

“We are pursuing this legal course of action to ensure that every lawfully cast ballot in House District 103 is counted and that the final results accurately reflect the will of the district’s eligible voters,” Hong said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Following a thorough review, our legal team has identified a sufficient number of questions surrounding voter residency and eligibility that we believe could materially impact the outcome of this election.”

Luchey said he’ll be “obtaining legal representation and look forward to my day in court.” Dillie defeated Hitchens by 818 votes out of about 22,000 ballots cast. The victory came after the secretary of state investigated allegations that he voted in Nevada and Georgia this summer. Related Story Georgia House candidate voted in 2026 primaries in two states, records show September 24, 2026 Dillie denied voting in the Nevada primary, and his godfather there later testified that he mistakenly cast the ballot in Dillie’s name. An administrative law judge cleared Dillie of wrongdoing and allowed him to remain on the ballot. Rincon resident Holly Kesler’s lawsuit in Effingham County Superior Court says she has new evidence that Dillie did cast the Nevada ballot. The lawsuit says an expert has determined it is Dillie’s signature on the ballot envelope. It also says the ballot was deposited on a different day and at a different drop box than Dillie’s godfather claimed.

Dillie and Hitchens did not immediately respond to requests for comment.