Georgia News Georgia House candidate voted in 2026 primaries in two states, records show Democrat David Dillie, locked in a race made high profile by a massive data center deal, denies he cast a ballot in Nevada weeks after winning a Georgia primary. As the 2026 midterm elections nears, a Georgia House candidate from a district near Savannah is facing scrutiny over records that show he voted in two states, Georgia and Nevada, in the spring primaries. (AJC File)

By Adam Van Brimmer 18 minutes ago Share

SAVANNAH ― Voting records in Georgia and Nevada show Georgia House candidate David Dillie cast ballots in both states in the 2026 primary elections. Dillie, 24, is the Democratic nominee in District 161, which encompasses a swath of Savannah’s northwest suburbs. The race is one Savannah-area Democrats view as a possible pickup opportunity given public outcry over tech giant OpenAI’s plans to build a massive data center in the district. Dillie faces seven-term Republican incumbent Bill Hitchens in the Nov. 3 general election. Dillie denies voting in the Nevada primary, held three weeks after he cast a ballot in the Georgia election. But Nevada voting records, obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution via a public records request, indicate Dillie voted absentee in the state’s June 9 Republican primary. Dillie confirmed to the AJC that the address listed on the voting record is his former residence in Las Vegas and is owned by his godfather.

Dillie moved to Georgia in 2024 and works as an aircraft mechanic at Gulfstream, the Savanah-based business jet manufacturer. “I’ll be making a phone call asking, ‘What the f---?’” Dillie said in a telephone interview. David Dillie is the Democratic nominee for Georgia House District 161. (Photo courtesy of Dillie for State House 161) Casting ballots in two states in the same election is considered voter fraud. Violators can face criminal charges.

Dillie’s opponent said casting ballots in two states is a disqualifying offense and a breach of public trust. “Preserving free, fair and transparent elections has to be a priority of any candidate,” said Hitchens, the former Georgia Homeland Security director and the father of the state Department of Public Safety Commissioner Col. Billy Hitchens.

Jenny Hines brought yard signs to the OpenAI open house to distribute to opponents of the company's proposed data center. (Adam Van Brimmer/AJC) Dillie’s voting record adds new intrigue to a race that’s exploded into the public consciousness since the July announcement that tech giant OpenAI would construct a $20 billion data center in the district. The facility would be the state’s largest as measured by energy usage and has drawn broad criticism — and legal challenges — from local residents. Much of the opposition stems from disappointment that the deal was struck in secret between OpenAI and county officials with no public knowledge or input. Dillie has criticized that process. At a Georgia Public Service Commission meeting last week, he told commissioners that residents he’s met while canvassing say they hate the data center, that its “the worst thing they’ve ever seen” and that the issue will motivate them to vote in November. Local residents’ data center angst extends to state lawmakers who have resisted multiple calls to restrict data centers or repeal tax incentives for those facilities in recent years. In the 2026 legislative session alone, 20 data center-related bills were unsuccessful as Gov. Brian Kemp championed the facilities as economic drivers.