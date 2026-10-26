Georgia’s Audi megadeal comes with political flashbacks

Republican nominee for governor Rick Jackson and other GOP leaders quickly seized on the announcement as another reason to keep Republicans running the state Capitol.
Sound familiar? In 2022, Kemp celebrated the groundbreaking of Hyundai’s $5.5 billion Metaplant near Savannah just days before that year’s midterm election.
Kemp cast Hyundai’s decision as a validation of his economic development strategy. What he didn’t dwell on was the fortuitous timing of the celebration, just two weeks before his rematch against Democrat Stacey Abrams.
Then, as now, Democrats had little appetite for attacking the deal. After all, the Audi project promises at least 4,500 jobs in a region hungry for them.
But Georgia has another cautionary tale about election-season megadeals. Just ask former Democratic Gov. Roy Barnes.
In the waning days of his 2002 reelection campaign, Barnes traveled to the coast to tout a DaimlerChrysler Sprinter van factory.
The chief rival, South Carolina, said it was knocked out of contention. And state officials said the company had signed off on the plant.
There was just one problem: German officials warned the deal wasn’t final. A year later, DaimlerChrysler cited a shaky economy when it scrapped the project altogether.
Things to know
Good morning! The midterms are in eight days. Early voting ends Friday. Here are three things to know for today:
Most elected officials don’t like to remind people of their political gaffes. But Trump is not like most elected officials.
During visit to Perry on Saturday, his second Georgia campaign stop in eight days, Trump brought up his 2018 comments using an expletive to describe countries like Haiti and some African countries.
“Remember the heat I took? Remember the heat I took from the Democrats?” Trump said in Perry on Saturday night.
He then repeated the line, modifying it by calling the countries “house” preceded by a familiar expletive. He was particularly focused on Somalia, saying “98% of the people we have here now in Somalia they don’t’ work. They don’t’ have to work, they steal so much. Low IQ and they live better than you.”
Back in 2018, Trump denied using the expletive to describe the countries. But he later admitted to saying it in 2025. Now, he’s repeating it.
Homecoming pit stop
In between campaign stops in Thomasville and Valdosta, Democratic nominee for governor Keisha Lance Bottoms ventured into North Florida to attend a Homecoming event at her alma mater.
The visit to Florida A&M University on Friday was not part of Bottoms’ official schedule, and there was initially some confusion about exactly where she would appear.
David Jolly, the Democratic nominee for Florida governor, issued a news release saying that Bottoms would be joining him at a student-focused event on campus. Jolly’s campaign later said that information was “shared incorrectly,” and she did not join the Florida candidates there.
Instead, she and Jolly appeared at an alumni-focused event nearby. Bottoms took the mic to encourage those in the audience to reach out to Georgians they know and make sure they vote early. She noted that the margin of victory on average comes down to 21 votes per precinct.
“Even if you aren’t in Georgia: call, text, email 21 people in Georgia,” she said. “Ask them to show up and vote before Oct. 30, and then we will once and for all turn Georgia blue.”
A local law firm also held a fundraiser for Bottoms while she was in town.
On the trail
Some happenings today at the start of the final week of the midterm general election cycle:
Collins is touting his busy general election schedule in his bid to oust Ossoff. His campaign says he’s held 100 events across Georgia and conducted 71 media interviews since winning the GOP nomination. Today, he will make campaign stops in Jefferson and Buford.
Jackson will campaign today alongside Florida U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, who in addition to sharing the same name also once lived in a housing project and later became a wealthy healthcare executive. The two will make stops in Troup, Carroll, Polk and Paulding counties.
Listen up
Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast Bluestein and Patricia Murphy break down what the early voting numbers mean, how split-ticket voters could shape down-ballot races and whether Kemp’s support for data centers could affect his legacy.
You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.
Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode.
Today in Washington
Trump will meet at the White House with Charles Kushner, the ambassador to France and Monaco, and then travel to Corinth, Mississippi, where he will speak at a campaign rally.
The House and Senate are out until after the midterm elections.
Shoutouts
Today’s birthdays:
Georgia Supreme Court Justice John Ellington.
State Sen. Brian Strickland, R-McDonough, the Republican nominee for attorney general.
Want a birthday shoutout in the Politically Georgia newsletter? There’s a form for that. It’s not just birthdays. We’re also interested in new jobs, engagements, birth announcements, etc.
Before you go
Black women have long helped others win elections but have rarely held its highest offices. That could change this year.