Opinion Georgians are the ultimate voting machines. Make a plan and go vote. Eligible Georgia voters have safe, secure and legal options for casting a ballot. Share Election workers set up voting hubs before testing Ballot Marking Devices at the Cobb County Elections & Registration building on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, in Marietta. Officials are testing voting touchscreens, ballot scanners and check-in tablets in the run-up to the midterms in an effort to find and mitigate problems before voting starts. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

AJC By AJC Editorial Board 32 minutes ago

When he first ran for governor in 2018, then-Secretary of State Brian Kemp, a Republican, began an AJC guest opinion column this way: “In Georgia, it’s easy to vote and hard to cheat.” It’s a powerful line that candidates have since repeated. Related Story 2026 Georgia Voter Guide Kemp wrote those words before a defeated President Donald Trump contested the 2020 presidential election in Georgia with baseless claims of fraud; before changes to state law in 2021, which made voting more efficient and transparent; and before the 2026 FBI raid of the Fulton County election hub, which sought to reexamine Georgia’s 2020 presidential election. Those results are being investigated despite multiple recounts affirming the outcome.

Eight years since Kemp’s declaration, more Georgians than ever are exercising their right to vote. Early voting has begun for the 2026 general election and voters should be confident that Georgia elections are secure. And once voting is complete, the count, as past results have shown, will be accurate and will reflect the will of the people. Here’s hoping this state’s voters set another record for turnout this election cycle, undeterred by efforts to baselessly question the security and accuracy of our state’s voting system. Georgia’s elections are secure. The process for tabulating ballots and declaring a winner is more efficient than ever.

Loading... Don’t let political noise distract you

Early voting for the Nov. 3 election began Tuesday and goes through Oct. 30. Any registered voter may request a mail-in ballot by Friday. Nearly 200,000 voters cast ballots early (95%) or mailed in (5%) their votes as of Day 1 — beating out the Day 1 figure from the 2022 midterms. That’s outstanding. Despite the magnitude of safe and legal voting options, it’s easy to understand why voters in Georgia may be confused by the process. A handful of appointed and elected officials, including the president, continue to raise questions about whether Georgia voters can trust our election system. Recently, State Election Board Executive Director James Mills asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate voting machines and prohibit QR-code vote tabulations just weeks before Georgians started voting. In addition to poor timing, this move likely exceeds the authority of his office. We count on election officials to build confidence in our voting process, not sow confusion days before voting begins. Here are the facts: Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump won the 2024 race and the claims that noncitizens vote en masse don’t hold water. In Georgia, so far, three noncitizen voters out of the 8.2 million total have been identified — or 0.000036%.

Regarding the executive director’s request, the Georgia General Assembly outlawed ballot QR codes in 2024 with an implementation deadline of 2026. Over the summer lawmakers punted that deadline to 2028. The process is moving forward. Related Story Voices Spotlight: Do candidate debates matter anymore? Elections, under the U.S. Constitution, are to be supervised by the states, not the federal government. Threats or chatter to send the National Guard or federal law enforcement agents to voting sites could be perceived as voter intimidation. Kemp, and leaders from both parties, should reject federal intrusion on this sacred right of the states to monitor elections. Local officials, who are closest to the communities they serve, are responsible for running elections to help build trust among citizens and the integrity of the elections. Furthermore, candidates who lose in free and fair elections have an obligation to accept the results after recounts, audits and any legal challenges have run their course. For generations, that principle has been the cornerstone of democracy in Georgia and the United States. We must return to that standard going forward. A woman votes at the Calvary Baptist Church polling location in Austell on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) Take time and care in your decision

There’s a saying the ultimate voter machine is the citizen. Now is the time for Georgians to create their election plans, to study the issues, to review candidates’ platforms in the AJC voter guide and ultimately to decide how they are going to vote. Whether voting early, by mail or on Election Day, eligible Georgia voters have safe, secure and legal options for casting a ballot. Citizens should give themselves plenty of time for the ballot to arrive at their county election office by Election Day to make sure their votes count. Related Story Editorial: Okefenokee World Heritage Site honor is a huge deal. Let’s meet the moment. Check out the Georgia secretary of state’s My Voter Page to examine voter registration status, sample ballot and election participation history. Every election matters. Every vote will matter. Now, the responsibility rests with Georgians to go out and vote.