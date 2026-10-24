Politics 3 questions ahead of Donald Trump’s Georgia rally A last-minute switch by Rick Jackson, lingering Republican tensions and sluggish early voting add intrigue to Saturday’s rally. Share President Donald Trump was recently in Georgia, at a campaign rally at Dalton Municipal Airport, and will return this weekend to stump for Republican candidates. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Greg Bluestein 44 minutes ago

President Donald Trump returns to Georgia on Saturday for his second rally in eight days. This time he’ll be in Perry, with some last-minute intrigue over who will share the stage. He arrives at a pivotal moment for Georgia Republicans. Although Democrats are confident in U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s reelection chances, the latest Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows razor-tight races for governor and down-ticket contests. And with early voting lagging in key Republican strongholds, the pressure is mounting on GOP candidates to energize their base without alienating swing voters before Nov. 3. Here are three questions ahead of the president’s visit.

Georgia Republican nominee for governor Rick Jackson (left) is greeted by President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Dalton earlier this month. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) 1. Which Rick Jackson shows up? Republican nominee for governor Rick Jackson is attending the rally after all, reversing an earlier decision to be a “force multiplier” by holding a separate campaign event with Gov. Brian Kemp in Cherokee County. Instead, his campaign said it figured out a way for him to make both events. At last week’s rally in Dalton, Jackson walked a delicate tightrope during two appearances on stage. Before Trump arrived, he praised Kemp without mentioning the president by name.

And when Trump later brought him on stage, Jackson offered a measured tribute to the president’s work on foster care, a cause close to his heart.

Now, with early voting turnout struggling in GOP strongholds, Jackson faces a fresh test of his balancing act.

Will he lean more heavily into his ties with Trump to energize the party’s base or stick with the more calibrated approach he’s adopted since winning the nomination? Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (left) addresses the crowd during President Donald Trump’s rally at Coosa Steel service center in Rome in February. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) 2. How much Republican unity will we actually see? Saturday’s rally was shaping up as a potential show of GOP unity, with Lt. Gov. Burt Jones planning to attend — and perhaps bury the hatchet with Jackson.

Then Jackson reversed his decision to skip the event. And Jones abruptly changed his plans. He’s no longer attending. “It didn’t sound like any statewide official was going so I was going to help get the base out,” Jones said. “But then I was told it wasn’t necessary.”

Jones wouldn’t say who delivered that message, but the timing is striking. He planned to attend when Jackson was staying away, then bowed out after the candidate returned to the lineup. It’s the latest sign of lingering bitterness from their bruising GOP primary. Jones told the AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast that not only was he withholding his endorsement, but he wasn’t even sure he’d vote for Jackson. There’s been speculation that Trump is considering Jones to serve as U.S. ambassador to Germany, though Jones said in an earlier interview that the post hadn’t been formally offered.

And although some of the litigation between the rival camps has been dropped, a libel lawsuit filed by Jones’ family business against Jackson remains pending. Trump has urged the two Republicans to “somehow come together,” according to Jones. But with Nov. 3 approaching, the rally may showcase just how far apart they remain.

President Donald Trump (left) joins U.S. Rep. Mike Collins on stage during a campaign rally at Dalton Municipal Airport last week. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) 3. Will Trump’s visit help Republicans more than it hurts? That’s the biggest question as Republicans scramble to boost turnout without alienating swing voters who have soured on the president. U.S. Rep Mike Collins, the GOP U.S. Senate nominee, faces the steepest challenge of any top-tier Georgia Republicans. He’s losing to Ossoff in every public poll, including the AJC survey, and some Republicans are already dismissing his chances. Will he use Trump’s rally to sharpen his closing argument to MAGA voters? There are also other dynamics to watch, as other Republicans could sidestep the event — or seize another opportunity to reach MAGA voters. Most top GOP hopefuls showed up to last week’s rally. Ahead of this one, several have said their schedules are up in the air.