Politically Georgia Democrats fear a GOP surge in the runoffs could flip a state Senate seat Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. Residents vote in Georgia's midterm primary elections last month. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Today’s newsletter highlights Donald Trump plans another tele-rally for Burt Jones.

Some national Democrats distance themselves from Graham Platner.

We remember Larry Walker Jr., the former Georgia House majority leader, who died Tuesday.

Turnout test Dozens of people wait in line to vote during the final day of early voting before Georgia's midterm primary elections on May 15. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) One of the biggest tests of Democratic turnout before Georgia’s special redistricting session is unfolding in a suburban Gwinnett County district that should be safely blue. But early voting numbers are giving Democrats heartburn. The special election to fill the remainder of former state Sen. Nabilah Parkes’ term is set for Tuesday, the same day as Republican runoffs for governor and U.S. Senate. While Democrats have no marquee races on the ballot, Republicans do. And so far, GOP voters are turning out at a much higher rate. That dynamic won’t affect the Democratic runoff between state Rep. Ruwa Romman and Rahul Garabadu to determine who succeeds Parkes next year, a race we profiled earlier this week.

But it will shape the race to fill the seat for the rest of this year, where Democrat Adrienne White faces Republican Aizaz Shaikh in a head-to-head contest.

If Republicans flip the seat, it also would give the GOP-controlled Senate another vote as lawmakers return to Atlanta on Wednesday for a special legislative session, where a bitter fight over redistricting and voting rules is expected. Former state Rep. Beth Moore warned of a “nightmare scenario” after the first days of early voting showed Republicans with a 60-40 turnout edge. “In a district that would normally be an easy win for Democrats, Republican voters are vastly outpacing Democratic voters in the first three days. Why? Because Republicans are incentivized to show up for the top of their ticket, in the runoffs for U.S. Senate and the Governor’s office.” Others are also rattled. Activist Seth Taylor called the turnout gap a “five-alarm fire.” Democrats are planning a canvassing push Saturday in hopes of boosting White’s chances. “This runoff is close,” organizers said, “and every conversation counts.”

Things to know Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens speaks to reporters alongside city officials during a joint news conference on the city's preparations for the FIFA World Cup. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Good morning! Here are three things to know for today: A Houston County sheriff’s deputy has settled a lawsuit over the county’s refusal to cover her gender-affirming surgery under its health insurance plan, the AJC’s Rosie Manins reports.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ multi-billion proposal aimed at boosting the city’s historically underserved communities will get a final vote next week. But the proposal says the city can’t proceed unless it has buy-in from either the Fulton County Commission or Atlanta’s school board, the AJC’s Shaddi Abusaid reports.

Voters who backed Chris Carr and Brad Raffensperger in last month’s primary could decide whether billionaire Rick Jackson or Lt. Gov. Burt Jones wins the Republican runoff for governor, political columnist Patricia Murphy writes. History lesson Former House Majority Leader Larry Walker Jr. (center), who served when Democrats still had control of the Legislature, visited the Senate Rules Committee with his son Larry Walker III, R-Perry, (right) at the Capitol in March 2024. (Arvin TemkarAJC) Larry Walker Jr., the former Georgia House majority leader, died Tuesday. Walker, often referred to a “the gentleman from Perry,” was the father of state Sen. Larry Walker, III, the state Senate president pro tem, and a giant in Middle Georgia politics.

The elder Walker was one of the last Democrats to help lead the state House before Republicans took control ahead of the 2005 session. Back then, as it is now, redistricting was the touchy topic as Democrats tried to delay a shift in the state’s politics. Now, it’s Republicans eyeing overhauling the maps as Democrats are making gains. In a 2008 oral history interview, Walker Jr. spoke about a conversation he had with then Democratic Gov. Roy Barnes. “He told me, he said, ‘People in Georgia don’t care about reapportionment.’ And I said, ‘Governor, we made them care about it,’” Walker said. “And I think we did. I think we went too far.” These days, Democrats are hoping a Republican push to redraw the lines will once again get voters’ attention. The special session starts next week. Voters will have the last word in November.

Rally, rally Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Republican candidate for governor, speaks during President Donald Trump's rally at Rome's Coosa Steel service center in February. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) President Donald Trump will hold another tele-rally for Jones’ campaign for governor tonight at 7 p.m., his second for Jones since May. Jones is leaning hard on Trump’s endorsement heading into next week’s brutal runoff against Jackson. He has aggressively reminded GOP voters not only of Trump’s backing, but also of his own early support for Trump’s 2016 campaign, when the New York business owner was still a political curiosity. Jackson has tried to blunt that advantage by promising to be “Trump’s favorite governor” and leaning on his own MAGA support.

A Jones loss would be a rare Georgia setback for Trump this cycle. Since 2024, most of the candidates he backed have prevailed, strengthening his claim that his endorsement is decisive with GOP voters. A win could be sweet revenge for the president after his endorsed candidate for governor, David Perdue, lost his GOP primary against Kemp. Democratic nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms said the rally makes it clear that “Trump wants to pick the next governor of Georgia.” “Burt Jones refuses to stand up for Georgians as they face higher costs and threats to their health care because of Donald Trump’s reckless policies,” she said. “He isn’t running to serve Georgians, he’s running to be Trump’s lackey.” Chatter box Co-founder Ryan Wilson poses for a portrait at Retreat by The Gathering Spot in Atlanta in March. This year marks a decade of The Gathering Spot. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Ryan Wilson, the entrepreneur who co-founded The Gathering Spot, urged Atlanta City Council this week to steer more investment toward struggling neighborhoods he said have long been overlooked. People close to Wilson say the appearance could mark the start of a more visible civic role. And it has already fueled some buzz around whether he could consider a run for mayor in 2029, when incumbent Andre Dickens will be term-limited. Platner fallout Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner speaks during a primary election night watch party after winning the Democratic nomination on Tuesday in Blue Hill, Maine. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP) Some national Democrats have condemned or distanced themselves from their party’s Maine U.S. Senate nominee Graham Platner after a string of controversies involving past online posts and a tattoo resembling a Nazi symbol. Others have steered clear of the controversy altogether, saying they’re focused on their own campaigns.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is in the latter camp. His campaign says he’s sticking with the response he has used previously when asked about Platner: He’s focused on his own reelection fight in Georgia. His counterpart, Sen. Raphael Warnock, told Semafor Wednesday that Democrats don’t need Platner to win even as they set their hopes on retaking the Senate majority. “We have many opportunities. And that map has grown wider as the American people have gotten to see the awful impact of the Trump policies,” Warnock said. Listen up A FIFA World Cup ad is seen along the tracks of the Five Points MARTA station on Friday. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin weighs in on preparations for the World Cup and today’s “Day of Unity” event ahead of a redistricting special session. Then MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher talks about the surge in violent incidents on the transit system just as hundreds of thousands of World Cup visitors are about to arrive.

You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode. Today in Washington Trump will hold two tele-rallies tonight, including one backing Jones’ runoff for the Republican nomination for governor.

The House will vote on a short-term extension of the foreign surveillance program.

The Senate will vote on more Trump nominations. Radio free Zoller Martha Zoller launched her radio show nearly two decades ago. (AJC 2012)