Former Georgia House Majority Leader Larry Walker dies at 84

Former House Majority Leader Larry Walker (center), who served when Democrats still had control of the Legislature, visited the Senate Rules Committee at the Capitol on March 13, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Majority leader from 1986 to 2004, he is the father of current Georgia Senate President Pro Tem Larry Walker III.

Majority leader from 1986 to 2004, he is the father of current Georgia Senate President Pro Tem Larry Walker III.

Larry Walker Jr., the longtime majority leader for the Georgia House of Representatives, died Tuesday.

Houston County coroner James Williams confirmed Walker’s death Wednesday. He said Walker died at his home, surrounded by his family and under the care of hospice.

Walker, a Houston County Democrat, served as majority leader from 1986 to 2004. He is the father of current Georgia Senate President Pro Tem Larry Walker III.

Walker graduated from the University of Georgia Law School in 1965 and began a career as an attorney, according to the Houston County Bar Association. He became a municipal court judge in Perry at 23.

In 1972 he won election to the state House of Representatives, taking the seat formerly held by Sam Nunn when Nunn was elected to the U.S. Senate. Walker later became the House floor leader for then-Gov. Joe Frank Harris.