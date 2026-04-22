Republicans want Georgians not to believe their eyes. Voters aren’t fooled.

President Donald Trump leaves after speaking at his rally at Coosa Steel service center in Rome on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. It was Trump’s first visit to Georgia since his reelection. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

State Democratic Party chair: Peach State GOP is pushing falsehoods about the impact of Trump’s policies, while ordinary citizens continue to struggle.

State Democratic Party chair: Peach State GOP is pushing falsehoods about the impact of Trump’s policies, while ordinary citizens continue to struggle.

As we near the May 19 statewide primary election, let me put a translator on every stump speech, all-caps tweet and slick ad that voters are hearing from Georgia Republican candidates:

This is the message that Republican elected officials and candidates are betting on in 2026 as they continue to pledge their unwavering loyalty to President Donald Trump.

In February, Georgia Republicans running for office stood by Trump’s side in Rome as he proclaimed that he’d “solved” the affordability crisis and that he’d taken the economy and “made it great.”

Even my counterpart across the aisle, Georgia GOP Chair Josh McKoon, made the same claims about affordability in a guest column earlier Feb. 27 entitled “Thanks to President Donald Trump, Georgia is winning again.”

Candidates are taking Trump’s baggage to the ballot box