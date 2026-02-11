Opinion Eliminating state income tax puts families first and keeps Georgia competitive Putting money back in the pockets of Georgia’s families is the most effective way to strengthen our state economy and reward work, not punish it. The state Senate’s Special Committee on Eliminating Georgia's Income Tax listens to testimony by Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform, during a hearing at the Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

For over a decade, Georgia has earned the title of the best state in the nation to do business. This success did not happen by accident. It happened because we prioritize conservative fiscal management and understand that the government does not create wealth. The people create wealth.

For over a decade, Georgia has earned the title of the best state in the nation to do business. This success did not happen by accident. It happened because we prioritize conservative fiscal management and understand that the government does not create wealth. The people create wealth.

As lieutenant governor, I have made it my mission to ensure that our state government respects the hardworking men and women who drive our economy. That is why the Georgia Senate is taking the lead to set Georgia on the path to eliminating the state income tax. RELATED Opinion: SAVE Act threatens Georgians' right to vote. Who will save the Peach State? Let Georgia families use their money to invest in themselves The Georgia Senate is advancing a comprehensive package of income tax proposals that have the unanimous support of our Republican Caucus: "Income Tax Reduction Act of 2026": Senate Bill 476

These pieces of legislation provide the real tax relief that our citizens deserve, increasing the standard deduction and responsibly lowering rates based on revenue targets. We are leading the effort to reduce the state tax burden and position Georgia to fully eliminate the state income tax once and for all. Our legislative approach provides options for my colleagues in the General Assembly to evaluate and drive our economy forward to keep us competitive for decades to come. Putting money back in the pockets of Georgia's families is the most effective way to strengthen our state economy and reward work, not punish it. When families keep more of their hard-earned paychecks, they have the freedom to invest in their own futures, support their local businesses and provide for their children.

This direct relief is the fuel for our local economies and the foundation for our small business owners to thrive. Our proposals focus on the proven principle that a lower tax burden leads to a more prosperous state for everyone.

RELATED Plazas: Trump wants nationalized elections for his benefit. That's not how this works. Small changes to the tax code don't go far enough Leadership requires making choices that produce tangible results for the people who hired us. We are taking bold action to make Georgia an even more attractive place to live and work. By consistently reducing the tax burden, we are shrinking the scope of the state and allowing the private sector to expand and innovate. This is a commitment to the people of Georgia that I will continue to prioritize their needs over the desires of a government bureaucracy. We've put in the work. I created a Special Committee on Eliminating Georgia's Income Tax that spent months conducting research, fact-finding and consulting with experts. This extensive work confirms that we can achieve our goal of a zero percent income tax while maintaining a strong financial position for our state. We have the data and the discipline to make this vision a reality without compromising the essential services our citizens count on. If Georgia wants to remain the most competitive state in the South, we must stay ahead of zero-tax states like Florida, Tennessee and Texas. We cannot be content with small changes that go unnoticed by the average household. We need significant relief that changes the economic landscape and rewards the work ethic of our citizens. I look forward to both pieces of legislation passing the Senate and continuing our work with the House and the governor to secure income tax relief and get it signed into law. Georgia will continue to lead the nation because we know that the best way to grow an economy is to trust the people with their own hard-earned money.