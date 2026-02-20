Elections Justice Department: Fulton has no grounds for return of ballots New filing also asks judge to cancel hearing next week. FBI agents are seen at the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Union City, Ga, near Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

The U.S. Justice Department on Friday urged a federal judge to reject Fulton County’s demand to return ballots and other documents recently seized by the FBI. The DOJ said it is investigating “irregularities” that occurred during the 2020 election and returning the documents would disrupt the ongoing criminal investigation. It argued the evidence it cited in an affidavit was enough to convince a magistrate judge there was probable cause to issue a search warrant, and that judgment should not be invalidated.

“Ultimately, it makes no sense to order original evidence returned to petitioners when there is probable cause to believe such records were not properly retained and preserved in the first place, which was one of the bases for obtaining the warrant,” Justice Department attorneys argued. “If the United States loses the records now, it might never regain them.” The filing follows Fulton County’s argument this week that the FBI seizure was improper and not justified by the evidence of election “deficiencies” outline in the affidavit. The dueling filings set up a possible high-stakes hearing next Friday, when U.S. District Judge J. P. Boulee is set to hear from both sides. But the Justice Department has asked Boulee to dismiss the county’s motion without a hearing and quash a subpoena for the FBI agent who obtained the search warrant. The Jan. 28 FBI raid was a dramatic escalation of a yearslong campaign to prove allegations of voting fraud in the 2020 election. Numerous state and federal investigations have found no evidence of significant fraud, and Democrat Joe Biden’s narrow victory was confirmed by three counts.

But President Donald Trump continues to claim the election was stolen. Trump has installed election deniers in key federal posts. And his Justice Department was happy to respond when a right-wing majority on the Georgia State Election Board sought federal help as they reopen investigations into the 2020 election.