photo exclusive Youngest Georgia lawmaker joins the General Assembly Rep. Akbar Ali, 21, starts his first day at the Capitol. Rep. Akbar Ali waits to cross the street as he walks to his office at the Capitol on the first day of the legislative session on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, in Atlanta. The 21-year-old became the youngest lawmaker in the Georgia General Assembly when he won a runoff special election in December for a Gwinnett state House seat. (Photos by Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

By Abbey Cutrer for the AJC 1 hour ago link copied

When Rep. Akbar Ali won a runoff special election in December for a Gwinnett state House seat, the 21-year-old became the youngest lawmaker in the Georgia General Assembly. Ali represents House District 106, which covers portions of Lawrenceville and Snellville.

“I’m proud and ready to serve this community,” the Democrat told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution when he was elected. “There are a lot of issues that families and seniors are struggling with right now. I’m ready to tackle them on Day 1. I won’t rest until they’re solved.” The AJC spent the day with the freshman lawmaker when the 2026 Georgia Assembly convened. RELATED Georgia lawmakers return to Atlanta for 2026 legislative session Ali tries his new desk on for size on his first day in his new office at the Capitol, before the work day gets underway.

At left, Ali fixes his hair behind his desk as he jokes, “This is the hair that got me all the votes.” At right, Ali’s Gwinnett County Democratic Party and Gwinnett Young Democrats name tags are displayed on his bookshelf in his office. Danielle Tuwano, founder of the Level Up Foundation, is moved to tears as she sees Ali in his office on his first day. Tuwano had worked with Ali previously at the Gwinnett Young Democrats. Ali points in the direction he wants to go as he consults a map on his phone to navigate his way through the Capitol on the first day of the legislative session on Monday, Jan. 12. A portrait of Benjamin Harvey Hill, who served in both the Georgia House and Senate as well as in Congress, depicts him pointing in the same direction as Ali.

RELATED 7 predictions for Georgia’s 2026 legislative session Ali takes his spot on the House floor right before the legislative day kicks off. Ali participates in his first vote, voting “no” on passing the session schedule after some debate over meeting on Eid al-Fitr, a religious holiday that celebrates the end of Ramadan.

Ali grins widely as he, Rep. Brian Prince, left, and Rep. Gabe Okoye celebrate the House adjourning after the first day of the Legislature. Ali speaks with constituents in the hallways of the Capitol after leaving House chambers. Ali and his team walk though the halls of the Capitol to lunch after his first day in the House.