Politics Stacey Abrams rules out 2026 bid for Georgia governor Two-time Democratic nominee says she’ll focus on fight against ‘authoritarianism’ instead. Former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams speaks at the Georgia State University Convocation Center in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, for a Kamala Harris campaign rally. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Stacey Abrams won’t be on the Georgia ballot in 2026. The two-time Democratic nominee for governor definitively ruled out another run for Georgia’s top job this year, saying Thursday she’ll instead continue her work fighting what she sees as the nation’s lurch toward authoritarianism under President Donald Trump.

“Americans are in pain but they are ready to act, and now is the moment to reconnect to what is at stake and what is possible,” she said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s clear to me that the most effective way I can serve right now is by continuing to do this important work. For that reason, I will not seek elected office in 2026.” Abrams was always seen as a long shot to join the race for governor, which already features about a dozen contenders vying to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Still, some Democrats viewed her as a wildcard who could parlay her platform as a voting rights advocate and national fundraising network to mount a third bid.

Georgia Gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams and Republican candidate Brian Kemp greet each other before a live taping of the 2018 Gubernatorial debate for the Atlanta Press Club at the Georgia Public Broadcasting studio in Atlanta, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. (Alyssa Pointer/AJC)

And until Thursday, she ducked questions about her political future as she traveled the nation warning about the dangers she sees in Trump’s agenda — often without mentioning him by name — while promoting what she calls the “10 steps to freedom and power” to prevent autocracy. “Authoritarian movements follow a recognizable pattern. My highest calling this year is to expose this playbook, mobilize resistance, and help us reclaim our moral leadership,” she said. “I remain committed to a multiracial, multigenerational democracy that delivers real freedom and opportunity for all.” RELATED Will Georgia lawmakers revive any bills left unfinished in 2025? A broader battle For much of the past decade, Abrams has been a singular force in Georgia politics. A former House minority leader, Abrams became a national figure during the 2018 governor’s race as she sought to become the nation’s first Black female elected governor. Her narrow loss to Kemp was the closest Georgia governor’s race in roughly a half-century, and her refusal to concede defeat made her a hero to some Georgians and a pariah to others. RELATED Stacey Abrams group to pay largest fine for campaign violations in Georgia history She launched the Fair Fight political organization to challenge Kemp and his allies and, after ruling out a 2020 Senate bid, raised more than $110 million for her 2022 rematch. Kemp defeated her decisively — overcoming both Abrams and a Trump-backed GOP primary challenge from former U.S. Sen. David Perdue.

Since then, the political machine Abrams built has faded. The New Georgia Project, which she founded, folded in 2025 shortly after being assessed a $300,000 fine for illegally backing her 2018 campaign. Fair Fight has downsized and retooled. Rev. Martha Simmons wears an “election protection” badge during election day on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, as a part of the New Georgia Project’s Faith Initiative. (Christina Matacotta for the AJC) Nor is Abrams the feared candidate she once was for Republicans, who eagerly cast today’s Democratic leaders as her acolytes. Cody Hall, a Kemp adviser, practically pleaded for her to enter the race, saying the “third time is the charm.” And though many Democratic activists still revere Abrams, more of them say the party is ready to move on. Unlike 2022 — when Abrams ran unopposed for the nomination — a wave of well-known Democrats entered the 2026 race while she publicly kept her options open.