Politics
Politics

Stacey Abrams dives deeper into political fray at ‘No King’s Day’ protests

The ‘Politically Georgia’ team also discusses a farewell dinner for Herschel Walker and Bill White — newly minted U.S. ambassadors.
Demonstrators hold signs during the “No Kings” march in Atlanta on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Thousands marched to the Capitol to protest the Trump administration. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

Demonstrators hold signs during the “No Kings” march in Atlanta on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Thousands marched to the Capitol to protest the Trump administration. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Two-time Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams delivered a fiery speech at the “No Kings” protests in Atlanta over the weekend, but didn’t offer any clues about whether she would make another bid for elected office.

On Tuesday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discussed Abrams and the nationwide demonstrations against President Donald Trump.

Abrams’ speech to the audience at the Atlanta Civic Center came just days after the New Georgia Project, the voter mobilization organization she founded, dissolved.

Protest chants reverberated throughout Atlanta after thousands packed downtown for a “No Kings” rally.

Abrams has not ruled out a third bid for governor. Her address Saturday warned about the direction Republicans were taking the nation.

“Their destination is to take our country — from us. And if there are 10 steps to autocracy and 10 steps to authoritarianism,” Abrams said.

“Atlanta, I’m here to tell you there are 10 steps to freedom and power. That’s what we’re here for. ”

Former Georgia state Rep. Stacey Abrams speaks during the “No Kings” rally at the Atlanta Civic Center parking lot in Atlanta on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Thousands gathered to protest the Trump administration. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com

Murphy and Bluestein also recapped an unlikely dinner last week with former Georgia football great Herschel Walker and Buckhead cityhood leader Bill White, who are both new ambassadors for the Trump administration. Walker, who ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate, is heading to the Bahamas and White to Belgium.

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts attended the Buckhead going away dinner for Herschel Walker and Bill White, Oct. 15, 2025. (Courtesy photo)

Credit: Courtesy photo

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy photo

The hosts also talk about why Trump is holding out on endorsing a Georgia GOP Senate candidate.

Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday Mailbag segment. You can also email your questions to PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast.”

About the Author

Natalie Mendenhall is an award-winning producer for the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She also steps in front of the mic, creating compelling segments for the show. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

Follow Natalie Mendenhall on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Demonstrators carrying signs lined the streets during the “No Kings” march in Atlanta on Saturday. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Credit: Abbey Cutrer/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

‘No Kings’ protests give Georgia Democrats a venue to sharpen their message

The demonstrations across Georgia drew thousands of people, including some newly mobilized voters who were spurred to action by some of President Donald Trump's policies.

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

How an email jolted the race for Sandy Springs mayor

Incumbent Mayor Rusty Paul wrote in 2021 he was tired. Now, an opponent is using that to his advantage.

Geoff Duncan’s Democratic gamble in Georgia tests party loyalty

Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s biggest challenge might not be money or organization, but trust. Once a Republican, he's now running as a Democrat.

The Latest

"No Kings" protesters marched down Courtland Street from the Atlanta Civic Center to Liberty Plaza on Saturday. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Credit: Abbey Cutrer

Organizers of Georgia ‘No Kings’ protests want to build beyond a march

1h ago

Geoff Duncan’s Democratic gamble in Georgia tests party loyalty

Meet the lawyer who derailed Georgia’s prosecution of Donald Trump

Featured

A TSA officer checks the identification of travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Oct. 01, 2025 (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Atlanta airport sees TSA staffing shortages amid shutdown

Hartsfield-Jackson recommends travelers allow extra time for security screening amid the government shutdown.

Geoff Duncan’s Democratic gamble in Georgia tests party loyalty

Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s biggest challenge might not be money or organization, but trust. Once a Republican, he's now running as a Democrat.

Hulu tackles Murdaugh murders with big-budget series shot in Atlanta

Hulu’s “Murdaugh: Death in the Family,” shot in metro Atlanta, stars Jason Clarke and Patricia Arquette in a drama based on the downfall of a powerful South Carolina family.