Abrams has not ruled out a third bid for governor. Her address Saturday warned about the direction Republicans were taking the nation.

“Their destination is to take our country — from us. And if there are 10 steps to autocracy and 10 steps to authoritarianism,” Abrams said.

“Atlanta, I’m here to tell you there are 10 steps to freedom and power. That’s what we’re here for. ”

Murphy and Bluestein also recapped an unlikely dinner last week with former Georgia football great Herschel Walker and Buckhead cityhood leader Bill White, who are both new ambassadors for the Trump administration. Walker, who ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate, is heading to the Bahamas and White to Belgium.

The hosts also talk about why Trump is holding out on endorsing a Georgia GOP Senate candidate.