Two-time Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams delivered a fiery speech at the “No Kings” protests in Atlanta over the weekend, but didn’t offer any clues about whether she would make another bid for elected office.
On Tuesday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discussed Abrams and the nationwide demonstrations against President Donald Trump.
Abrams’ speech to the audience at the Atlanta Civic Center came just days after the New Georgia Project, the voter mobilization organization she founded, dissolved.
Abrams has not ruled out a third bid for governor. Her address Saturday warned about the direction Republicans were taking the nation.
“Their destination is to take our country — from us. And if there are 10 steps to autocracy and 10 steps to authoritarianism,” Abrams said.
“Atlanta, I’m here to tell you there are 10 steps to freedom and power. That’s what we’re here for. ”
Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com
Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com
Murphy and Bluestein also recapped an unlikely dinner last week with former Georgia football great Herschel Walker and Buckhead cityhood leader Bill White, who are both new ambassadors for the Trump administration. Walker, who ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate, is heading to the Bahamas and White to Belgium.
Credit: Courtesy photo
Credit: Courtesy photo
The hosts also talk about why Trump is holding out on endorsing a Georgia GOP Senate candidate.
Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday Mailbag segment. You can also email your questions to PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com.
Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Abbey Cutrer/AJC
‘No Kings’ protests give Georgia Democrats a venue to sharpen their message
The demonstrations across Georgia drew thousands of people, including some newly mobilized voters who were spurred to action by some of President Donald Trump's policies.
How an email jolted the race for Sandy Springs mayor
Incumbent Mayor Rusty Paul wrote in 2021 he was tired. Now, an opponent is using that to his advantage.
Geoff Duncan’s Democratic gamble in Georgia tests party loyalty
Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s biggest challenge might not be money or organization, but trust. Once a Republican, he's now running as a Democrat.
Featured
Credit: Ben Hendren
Atlanta airport sees TSA staffing shortages amid shutdown
Hartsfield-Jackson recommends travelers allow extra time for security screening amid the government shutdown.
Geoff Duncan’s Democratic gamble in Georgia tests party loyalty
Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s biggest challenge might not be money or organization, but trust. Once a Republican, he's now running as a Democrat.
Hulu tackles Murdaugh murders with big-budget series shot in Atlanta
Hulu’s “Murdaugh: Death in the Family,” shot in metro Atlanta, stars Jason Clarke and Patricia Arquette in a drama based on the downfall of a powerful South Carolina family.