Politics How worried should Georgians be about another government shutdown? AJC journalists Tia Mitchell and Greg Bluestein review the latest from Washington in the ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast. The U.S. Capitol is pictured from the base of the Washington Monument, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Washington. (Rahmat Gul/AP)

After the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, Congress is again racing to beat another funding deadline to start 2026. On Thursday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell discuss the latest on government funding.

Congress has until Jan. 30 to avoid a partial shutdown by either passing nine funding bills, including crucial funding for national defense, or agreeing on a short-term spending plan. Missing the funding deadline would leave millions of federal workers without pay just a few months after the last shutdown, which ended Nov. 12 after a record 43 days. Mitchell and Bluestein talked to AJC Washington Insider Jamie Dupree about the roadblocks in negotiations. Dupree commented on how Georgians could be impacted by a repeat of last October’s shutdown when Democrats originally blocked funding to demand an extension of enhanced Affordable Care Act tax credits.

“On one hand, it seems hard to believe that Democrats will force another shutdown,” said Dupree. “But there has been so little progress on the nine unfinished government funding bills for 2026 that anything is possible.”