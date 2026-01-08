How worried should Georgians be about another government shutdown?

Dupree commented on how Georgians could be impacted by a repeat of last October’s shutdown when Democrats originally blocked funding to demand an extension of enhanced Affordable Care Act tax credits.
“On one hand, it seems hard to believe that Democrats will force another shutdown,” said Dupree. “But there has been so little progress on the nine unfinished government funding bills for 2026 that anything is possible.”
Dupree added that Republicans worked on a plan before the holiday recess.
“Republicans cut a deal among themselves on how much the feds should spend next year, but they didn’t even make that number public,” said Dupree. “So if you’re a federal worker, you might want to pay attention in January.”
Natalie Mendenhall is an award-winning producer for the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She also steps in front of the mic, creating compelling segments for the show. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.
