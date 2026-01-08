Congress watches quietly as Trump flexes his foreign policy muscles
The definition of ‘America First’ has definitely changed in 2026.
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute gala at his residence, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times)
By Jamie Dupree – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
President Donald Trump got elected twice, in part, by portraying himself as prioritizing “America First.” The clarion call to pay attention to matters at home and avoid military fights overseas echoed the isolationism of the Republican Party in the 1920s.
But the recent U.S. military operation in Venezuela, which resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro, shows that Trump is no isolationist.
His foreign policy aims are more of a throwback to an age of American territorial expansion in the late 19th century, when presidents egged on by partisan allies in the news media made the case for U.S. intervention abroad.
As Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene left Congress this week, Trump’s aggressive foreign policy focus wasn’t what she campaigned for.
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., departs a briefing on military strikes near Venezuela, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, at the Capitol in Washington. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)
“I want to see domestic policy be the priority,” Greene said, completing her political divorce with the president, who put Greenland, Cuba, Colombia and the drug cartels in Mexico all on notice.
So far, GOP lawmakers in Congress seem willing to go along for the ride. The definition of “America First” has definitely changed in 2026.
Jamie Dupree has covered national politics and Congress from Washington, D.C., since the Reagan administration. His column appears weekly in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. For more, check out his Capitol Hill newsletter at http://jamiedupree.substack.com