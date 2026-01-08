Washington Insider Congress watches quietly as Trump flexes his foreign policy muscles The definition of ‘America First’ has definitely changed in 2026. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute gala at his residence, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times)

By Jamie Dupree – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago link copied

President Donald Trump got elected twice, in part, by portraying himself as prioritizing “America First.” The clarion call to pay attention to matters at home and avoid military fights overseas echoed the isolationism of the Republican Party in the 1920s. But the recent U.S. military operation in Venezuela, which resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro, shows that Trump is no isolationist.

His foreign policy aims are more of a throwback to an age of American territorial expansion in the late 19th century, when presidents egged on by partisan allies in the news media made the case for U.S. intervention abroad. RELATED Georgia politicians react to Trump’s strike on Venezuela The U.S. mission in Venezuela was advertised at first as a crackdown on illegal drugs, which was welcomed by Georgia Republicans. “Under President Trump, we no longer have to live under siege,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson. But it didn’t take long for the focus to shift to demands about oil and national security.

“It’s not just Venezuela, it’s the whole Western Hemisphere that we are very concerned about,” said U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton.

But there were very few answers on how the U.S. would be “running” Venezuela — as Trump himself promised. U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton, speaks at the Georgia Chamber Congressional Luncheon at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center in Columbus on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) “It’s going to be hard,” Scott acknowledged. “Fortunately, we’ve got a president that’s willing to do hard things to make the Western Hemisphere a safer place.” The State Department joined Trump this week in not being subtle about what’s at play, sending out a photo of the president with a stern and straightforward message: “THIS IS OUR HEMISPHERE.” Buoyed by his success, it didn’t take long for Trump to start naming other possible targets — like Greenland — as the White House press secretary said using military force was “always an option.”

In Congress, Republicans quickly got in line but tried to wave off the idea of a U.S. military attack. “We’re not at war with Greenland,” said House Speaker Mike Johnson. “Greenland is our NATO partner,” said U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb. “Stop the stupid stuff.” To many Republicans, getting Greenland makes sense. Remember, U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island, already has a bill to authorize Trump to acquire Greenland — and rename it “Red, White, and Blueland.”