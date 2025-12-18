Politics Inside Fani Willis’ testimony before a state Senate committee AJC journalists Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the Fulton County district attorney’s testimony. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis testifies before a state Senate committee at the Capitol on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

On Thursday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy breakdown Wednesday’s explosive testimony from of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis before a state Senate committee. They describe a tense, highly political hearing marked by sharp exchanges, questions about her handling of the Donald Trump election interference case and clear ambitions from Republican lawmakers eyeing higher office.

RELATED 5 takeaways from Fani Willis’ state Senate testimony The hosts also examine what the testimony means for Willis’ future and how lawmakers could still try to rein in local prosecutors. New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast.”