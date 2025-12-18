Politics

Inside Fani Willis’ testimony before a state Senate committee

AJC journalists Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the Fulton County district attorney’s testimony.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis testifies before a state Senate committee at the Capitol on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By
59 minutes ago

On Thursday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy breakdown Wednesday’s explosive testimony from of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis before a state Senate committee.

They describe a tense, highly political hearing marked by sharp exchanges, questions about her handling of the Donald Trump election interference case and clear ambitions from Republican lawmakers eyeing higher office.

The hosts also examine what the testimony means for Willis’ future and how lawmakers could still try to rein in local prosecutors.

