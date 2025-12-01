He came close to making history in Marietta mayor’s race. He may run again.

Sam Foster would’ve been the city of Marietta’s youngest and first Black mayor in its 190-year history. (Courtesy)

Sam Foster, who came within 87 votes of becoming both the city’s youngest and first Black leader, talks to ‘Politically Georgia’ about his future.

Sam Foster came within 87 votes of unseating Marietta’s 78-year-old, four-term incumbent, Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin , in November.

But he’s not ruling out running for office again.

“I can’t help myself. You know, whether it’s an elected office or something else, I will continue to suffer until, you know, we achieve the things that we want to achieve,” said Foster.

He talked to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Greg Bluestein on Monday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast.

Foster says he’s learned a lot of lessons from his campaign.