He came close to making history in Marietta mayor’s race. He may run again.

Sam Foster, who came within 87 votes of becoming both the city’s youngest and first Black leader, talks to ‘Politically Georgia’ about his future.
Sam Foster would’ve been the city of Marietta’s youngest and first Black mayor in its 190-year history. (Courtesy)
By
2 hours ago

Sam Foster came within 87 votes of unseating Marietta’s 78-year-old, four-term incumbent, Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin, in November.

Foster would’ve been the city’s youngest and first Black mayor in its 190-year history.

But he’s not ruling out running for office again.

“I can’t help myself. You know, whether it’s an elected office or something else, I will continue to suffer until, you know, we achieve the things that we want to achieve,” said Foster.

Opinion: Is the recent youth movement the Democrats’ future?

He talked to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Greg Bluestein on Monday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast.

Foster says he’s learned a lot of lessons from his campaign.

“We over performed the last candidate by like double digits,” he said.

“So it’s not that you can’t talk about certain things. It’s not that young people aren’t ready. We need some support. We have a different way of thinking about things. And that is going to be the future.”

Later in the episode Bluestein and fellow AJC journalist Tia Mitchell answer questions from the listener mailbag.

Brad Raffensperger wants to ‘move on’ after Trump’s Fulton County case ends

Teen GOP activist steps down from party leadership post

