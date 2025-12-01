He came close to making history in Marietta mayor’s race. He may run again.

Sam Foster came within 87 votes of unseating Marietta’s 78-year-old, four-term incumbent, Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin, in November.
Foster would’ve been the city’s youngest and first Black mayor in its 190-year history.
Sam Foster came within 87 votes of unseating Marietta’s 78-year-old, four-term incumbent, Mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin, in November.
Foster would’ve been the city’s youngest and first Black mayor in its 190-year history.
But he’s not ruling out running for office again.
“I can’t help myself. You know, whether it’s an elected office or something else, I will continue to suffer until, you know, we achieve the things that we want to achieve,” said Foster.
He talked to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Greg Bluestein on Monday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast.
Foster says he’s learned a lot of lessons from his campaign.
“We over performed the last candidate by like double digits,” he said.
“So it’s not that you can’t talk about certain things. It’s not that young people aren’t ready. We need some support. We have a different way of thinking about things. And that is going to be the future.”
Later in the episode Bluestein and fellow AJC journalist Tia Mitchell answer questions from the listener mailbag.
New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast.”
Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297.