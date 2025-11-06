Washington Insider Republicans search for a winning formula after election setbacks U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene warns GOP leaders to deliver on their promises or ‘don’t expect return customers.’ Speaker of the House Mike Johnson — pictured during a news conference in October — said Wednesday he didn't think the Election Day wins for Democrats were "any reflection about Republicans at all." (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

By Jamie Dupree – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 47 minutes ago link copied

One year after Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential victory, Republicans on Capitol Hill suddenly found themselves on the short end of the election stick this week. And there was no real agreement on how their party should respond. “Go on offense, not defense,” counseled U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson, who echoed Trump’s call for the U.S. Senate to get rid of the filibuster in order to quickly pass the Republican agenda.

RELATED Washington Insider: GOP senators have a beef with Donald Trump “The filibuster is killing our country,” added Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons, who also joined in slamming the newly elected mayor of New York City, the self-proclaimed democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani. Mamdani was also on the minds of top Republicans in Congress, as they downplayed the GOP defeats. “I don’t think the loss (Tuesday) night was any reflection about Republicans at all,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said, as GOP leaders peppered their remarks with the words Mamdani, Communist and socialist. No matter who is to blame, Tuesday night was not good for Republicans. Nationally, Democrats swept to victory in races for governor in New Jersey and Virginia — two states that often are bellwethers for the next midterm election.

“I’m a stats geek when it comes to politics,” said U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee. “If you look at any midterm, the incumbent party always suffers.”

McCormick is absolutely right. History tells us that the 2026 midterm elections probably won’t be favorable for Trump and the GOP. In fact, three times in the past 20 years — in 2005, 2009 and 2017 — the party that swept the Virginia and New Jersey races for governor followed up a year later by taking control of the U.S. House. If that repeats next year, it would be to the benefit of Democrats, just as it was in 2018, when they won back the House in Trump’s first midterm election. After standing with Johnson and other Republican lawmakers on the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday, McCormick had another message for reporters. Frustrated by the current political debate over health insurance, McCormick repeatedly suggested that the news media is ignoring the failings of Democrats. “It’s just dishonest,” the Georgia Republican said.