Collins, Dooley back release of Epstein files following Trump reversal

Demonstrators called for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files during a protest in Nevada last month. Epstein died in 2019. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

Today’s newsletter highlights: Fight escalates over Georgia’s Medicaid contract.

New report highlights the difficulty of eliminating the income tax.

Clark Dean launches first ad for governor.

Epstein files A protester holds a sign outside the White House demanding the release to all files related to the late Jeffrey Epstein in Washington in July. The three leading Republican contenders for Georgia’s closely watched 2026 U.S. Senate race say they support a bill that would force the release of federal files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein died six years ago in a New York jail cell, but the fallout from his crimes continues to roil U.S. politics, especially among President Donald Trump’s MAGA supporters. Collins and Dooley’s stance comes as Trump reversed his own position late Sunday, saying he now backs the congressional push to make the files public after previously opposing the measure. The House could vote this week on releasing the files after Democrats and four Republicans signed a discharge petition to require Speaker Mike Johnson to put the bill on the floor.

It followed intensifying pressure from Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, who questioned whether the GOP hopefuls were “pawns of this sexual predator president or will they stand up for Epstein’s victims.”

For months, Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has urged Republicans to back the measure forcing the disclosure of the Epstein files. This has been a key issue in her messy public split with Trump. Collins said through a spokesman he backs the bill. Dooley said he agrees with Trump that the files should be made public and accused Ossoff of “political posturing.” “If Jon Ossoff genuinely cared about Epstein’s victims, he would’ve demanded accountability at any point over the last four years under Joe Biden,” Dooley said. “Now he’s grandstanding because he thinks it hurts President Trump.” U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, a Republican from St. Simons Island said: “I’ve said all along that this is a democrat distraction, designed to deflect from the failure of the Ossoff-Schumer Shutdown. While these games are beneath Congress, I trust President Trump’s plan to get quickly past this and will follow his lead so we can put this hoax behind us once and for all.” Ossoff amped up the pressure late Sunday, telling us the trio needs to “take a stand” on a disclosure vote he and other Democrats support.

“I know they are all desperate for Trump’s endorsement but Georgians demand elected officials with the courage to put victims of sex trafficking over their personal political interests.” Things to know Good morning! The fallout from President Donald Trump’s split with U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene continued over the weekend as the Rome Republican said she’s received death threats and hoax pizza deliveries. Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell can catch you up on the details. Here are three other things to know for today: Keisha Lance Bottoms is reframing herself as a moderate Democrat as she runs for governor in 2026, Bluestein reports.

Democrat Jason Esteves and Republican Brad Raffensperger, both candidates for governor in 2026, unveiled major policy proposals this morning on child care and property taxes, Bluestein reports.

The Atlanta City Council is expected to approve an oversight commission today for Mayor Andrew Dickens’ $5 billion plan to spur development in the city’s historically neglected neighborhoods, the AJC’s Matt Reynolds reports. Medicaid battle Candice Broce is the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Human Services.

A health care company that lost out on a multibillion-dollar contract to manage Georgia’s Medicaid program is accusing senior members of Gov. Brian Kemp’s administration of sabotaging its bid. But state officials have so far denied a high stakes protest from Amerigroup Community Care, ruling Department of Human Services Commissioner Candice Broce and others “acted in good faith.” Amerigroup and two other health care companies have been battling the state for more than a year over its decision to reject their bids to manage Georgia’s Medicaid program. Last week, the Department of Administrative Services denied Amerigroup’s protest, ruling that its allegations are “not reflected in the evidence.” Amerigroup quickly appealed the decision, pointing to text messages between Broce and other officials planning a “lobbying campaign” against the company. Amerigroup alleges state officials sought to blame the company “for failures in Georgia’s foster-care system.” If Georgia denies the appeal, Amerigroup and other companies protesting the decision could go to court.

Cabinet visit U.S. Rep. Brian Jack, R-Peachtree City, is in his first term in Congress. U.S. Rep. Brian Jack notched his seventh Cabinet level visit of the year this weekend, bringing Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner to Pike County on Sunday. Jack, R-Peachtree City, and Turner attended services at two local churches and met with attendees. It’s the latest high-profile visit to the 3rd Congressional District, a level of access Jack has aggressively highlighted since winning the seat in 2024 He also brought President Donald Trump to Christ Chapel in Pike County in the closing days of the 2024 campaign — the first time Trump had ever visited the district. Tax pressure State Sen. Blake Tillery (center), R-Vidalia, chairs the Senate Special Committee on Eliminating Georgia’s Income Tax.

If Georgia lawmakers get rid of the state income tax, they would have to more than triple the sales tax to make up for the lost revenue, according to a new report from the left-leaning Georgia Budget and Policy Institute. The report, released this morning, says Georgia’s sales tax rate would have to be 12.02% instead of 4% to make up for the $19.5 billion generated by the state income tax. That would mean a net tax increase of about $1,000 per year for 80% of Georgia households. The report is bound to be criticized during today’s hearing of a special Senate committee studying the issue. For one thing, the report assumes Georgia would get rid of income taxes on both individuals and corporations. But state Sen. Blake Tillery, R-Vidalia, said he only wants to eliminate the individual income tax. Tillery, a candidate for lieutenant governor, believes revenue lost from the personal tax can be made up by eliminating tax breaks for “special interests.” But the institute’s analysis echoes findings for the AJC’s David Wickert, who wrote last week that states without a personal income tax rely far more heavily than Georgia does on state sales taxes to pay their bills.

Salary trouble State workers cheer when the Legislature votes to give them a pay raise. But sometimes it can cause headaches for their bosses. Some government workers have their salaries split between federal and state funding. When that happens, the Legislature budgets for 50% of the raise. State agencies are expected to ask the federal government for the other 50%. The federal government doesn’t always say yes. That’s what is happening with the Georgia Department of Agriculture. Commissioner Tyler Harper said his agency has been use existing state funds to cover the $500,000 cost of a recent pay raise, which he said cuts spending on other operations. “In my almost three years being here, we have yet to get an increase in our federal reimbursement to cover the pay raise,” Harper told lawmakers last week. “And we’ve been asking constantly.”

Ad watch Clark Dean, Republican candidate for governor, as seen in a new ad. (Screenshot) Republican candidate for governor Clark Dean rolled out the first advertisement today as part of a five-figure statewide digital buy. The spot leans into Dean’s outsider profile and business background, framing him as a contrast to longtime political figures in both parties. “I’m not a politician. I’m a husband, a father, a businessman and a community servant,” Dean says in the ad. “I’m tired of all the political squabbling. Georgia needs a leader with fresh legs, who’s tested, and ready to get in the game.” Today in Washington President Donald Trump will meet with members of his FIFA World Cup task force and speak at a conference for McDonald’s executives.

