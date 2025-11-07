Politics Ballrooms and Great Gatsby lose to high power bills in Georgia High prices trump pro-Trump candidates in elections in Georgia and around the country. Vine City residents gather to rally against the new Georgia Power substation being built in the neighborhood in Atlanta on Thursday, June 5, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

On any given day, you’d call Georgia a battleground state politically, but it is still more red than blue. Republicans hold every constitutional office in the state and dominate both chambers in the Georgia General Assembly. They’ve got money, incumbents, a ground game, nine of 14 U.S. House seats and just sent President Donald Trump back to the White House. But on Tuesday, Democrats delivered a 26-point rout in two usually low-profile races for the Georgia Public Service Commission, the board that regulates Georgia Power.

What happened? In a nutshell, Republicans in 2025 traded places with the Democrats of 2024, putting social issues and identity politics ahead of the one issue that was, is, and maybe always will be voters’ top concern: the economy, stupid. Before the election, the all-Republican Public Service Commission had raised electricity rates for Georgians six times in the last two years, adding an average of more than $40 per month on top of what people were already paying. With the cost of housing, groceries and other household necessities galloping upward, it doesn’t take a political scientist to know that increasing energy rates would not go unnoticed, especially in the cities where municipal races were on the ballot Tuesday, too. Georgia’s recently defeated Democrats seized on the rate issue for the PSC race in early 2025, launching regular phone banks and a statewide “My Power Bill is Too High” tour that included stops in Macon, Augusta and Savannah. “One of the biggest culprits in this affordability crisis is power bills,” state Rep. Anne Allen Westbrook told a group in Savannah. “There are folks whose power bill is looking more like a car note or even a mortgage payment lately. It’s outrageous. It’s unacceptable.”

While the Democrats talked over and over about electricity rates, the Republicans mostly talked about the Democrats. Incumbent Tim Echols said Alicia Johnson, the Democrat challenging him, would force woke “DEI” politics onto the utility.

“This is not a dog whistle, this is a whistle,” he told me during an interview on the “Politically Georgia” podcast. “I’m not being shy about it.” The other Republican incumbent, Fitz Johnson, said he wanted to push an “America First energy agenda” and warned his opponent, Peter Hubbard, wanted to “California our Georgia.” While that was happening in Georgia, voters in New Jersey and Virginia, who also said the economy was their top issue, seemed to have a sinking feeling that the people in charge either don’t get it or don’t care. Maybe they felt that way because the federal government had already been shut down for more than a month, with no end in sight. Or maybe it was the weeks of press about President Trump’s plans for a new 90,000 square-foot ballroom in place of the East Wing at the White House while normal American struggled to pay their bills. Or it could have been the lavish Great Gatsby party that Trump hosted at Mar-a-Lago the Friday before the election, complete with men in tuxedoes, women dressed as flappers and showgirls posing for photos in giant martini glasses. Truly, you can’t make it up.

The results were about what you’d expect. Democrats won up and down the map. In Georgia, the Democratic PSC candidates outperformed Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2024 results in 157 out of 159 counties. If there is any good news for Republicans right now, it’s that it is not 2026, and the message from voters was so unambiguous that many of next year’s candidates for governor seemed to get the message within 24 hours. “A lot of the conversation about the elections was about affordability,” Attorney General Chris Carr said at a candidate forum hosted by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Wednesday night. “You’re a fool if you don’t recognize that and realize it.” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the PSC elections were “a referendum on affordability. We need to address that.” Maybe because of their 2024 results, the Democrats have clearly gotten the memo, too. Former Labor Commissioner Michael Thurmond said people he talks to around the state are “tired of the foolishness” and just want someone to make it easier to pay for rent and groceries.