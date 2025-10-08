SPARTA — Gloria Simmons has spent the last decade fighting hunger in a county where nearly one in two children lack or have uncertain access to adequate food.

Rural Hancock County, about 100 miles southeast of Atlanta, has the highest estimated rate of childhood food insecurity in the nation — about 47%, according to Feeding America’s latest report tracking data from 2023.

“We may not have as many items as we want to, but we do our best with what we do have to offer,” said Simmons, the executive director of the Hancock Helping Hands food pantry.

Addressing food insecurity in Hancock County and across the state is expected to get harder because of changes in Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently canceled an annual survey tracking communities struggling to get enough food, saying in a statement, “these redundant, costly, politicized, and extraneous studies do nothing more than fear monger.”

Simmons said the Trump administration would rather obscure the issue than face it.