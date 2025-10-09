“Not a single Republican in leadership talked to us about this or has given us a plan to help Americans deal with their health insurance premiums doubling,” Greene complained.

In a sense, there was a broader truth from Greene about health policy and the Republican Party.

Everyone knows the GOP can’t stand the Obama health law. That’s been obvious for the past 15 years.

But what everyone on Capitol Hill also knows is that despite all of the outrage, despite all of the GOP efforts to repeal former President Barack Obama’s health care law, despite all of the talk about doing something better, Republicans still don’t have a health insurance alternative.

Sure, there are ideas out there from Republicans with buzz phrases like “patient-centered care.”

But 15 years later, there still isn’t any GOP health plan in Congress. There is nothing comprehensive that Republicans could bring up for a vote.

As for President Donald Trump, he has repeatedly promised action to get rid of the Obama health care law, often saying his new plan would come in “two weeks.” It was a promise that turned into a running joke.

Even after being out of office for four years, Trump wasn’t ready with anything new on health insurance for his second term. Remember Trump’s debate line in 2024? He said he had “concepts of a plan.”