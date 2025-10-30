After nearly a month, what does the shutdown mean for Georgians?

The federal government shutdown is nearly a month old with no end in sight.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution political reporter Greg Bluestein and Washington bureau chief Tia Mitchell discuss what’s at stake for Georgians in Thursday’s edition of the “Politically Georgia” podcast.
And 1.3 million Georgians who rely on benefits from the Supplemental Food Assistance Program, also known as food stamps, are bracing for a Saturday deadline when the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which administers the program, says money will run out for the program.
Ife Finch Floyd of the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute weighed in on the matter.
“USDA released a memo saying if states want to fill in the gap, they can, but we’re not going to reimburse you,” Finch said. “And so that creates a little bit of a challenge for even states who want to do the right thing.”
Small Business Administration Administrator Kelly Loeffler also commented on the crunch small businesses face in the wake of the shutdown in a news conference Monday with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson.
“But the pain is the point,” said Loeffler, a former Georgia U.S. senator. “Every single day of the shutdown has stopped 320 local businesses.”
Still, some on the Hill remain hopeful that the shutdown will end soon.
“I wish I had a crystal ball to tell you how much closer we are,” U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, said at a news conference early this week. “I’m hoping and believing that this will come to a close fairly, fairly soon. I’m praying it comes to a close before Thanksgiving.”
Staff writers Michelle Baruchman and Tia Mitchell contributed to this report.
Natalie Mendenhall is an award-winning producer for the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She also steps in front of the mic, creating compelling segments for the show. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.
