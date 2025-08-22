Explore Crowded field vies for north metro Senate seat in August special election

One measure of the fierceness of the competition: The six Republicans and one Democrat vying to replace Beach have raised more in recent weeks than candidates raised in the last four Senate District 21 elections combined.

Because of the large field, a Sept. 23 runoff is likely as none of the candidates is expected to win more than 50% of the vote.

Here’s a look at how much each candidate has raised and how they raised it.

Lance Calvert: The Ball Ground Republican is president of Retail Contracting Service Inc. He’s raised nearly $136,000 for his campaign, according to a recent disclosure report. Nearly all of it — $125,000 — came from himself in the form of a loan to his campaign.

Calvert says he wants to deliver property tax relief, especially for seniors in the district.

Jason Dickerson: The Canton Republican is president of Purple Chip Capital Management. He has raised $500,100 for his campaign, making him the top fundraiser in the race. But $500,000 of the total is a loan Dickerson made to himself. Dickerson has collected just one $100 contribution.

Dickerson cited property tax relief and affordable housing for seniors as his priorities.

Stephanie Donegan: The Milton Republican is the founder of House of Icons, a business consulting firm. She hasn’t raised much for her campaign — just $500, according to her campaign disclosure report. She did not respond to a request to comment on her campaign priorities.

Brice Futch: The Canton Republican is a firefighter and paramedic. He’s raised about $52,000 for his campaign — most of it from dozens of small contributions.

Futch said he supports universal vouchers to increase competition in education.

Debra Shigley: The Alpharetta resident and former practicing attorney is the lone Democrat in the race. She’s raised about $141,000 — most of it in small contributions.

Shigley said she wants to make life more affordable for Georgia families.

Steven West: The Canton Republican is president of Flex-Fab Inc., a steel and metal fabricator. He’s raised nearly $189,000 for his campaign.

A former Cherokee County commissioner, West wants to eliminate the state income tax.

Brian Will: The Alpharetta Republican owns WRIG Management. He’s raised about $129,000 for his campaign — including a $101,000 loan from himself.

Will, a former Alpharetta city councilman, wants to cut taxes and find fraud, waste and abuse in government.

Staff writer Maya Prabhu contributed to this report.

Early voting ends today

Early voting in Senate District 21 ends today.

For information on voting in Fulton County, visit https://fultoncountyga.gov/

For information on voting in Cherokee County, visit https://cherokeegavotes.com/