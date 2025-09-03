Marjorie Taylor Greene stands with Epstein victims: ‘It’s not a hoax’

Minutes after U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene stood behind victims of Jeffrey Epstein as they shared their stories of abuse, she caught wind of what President Donald Trump had to say.
“This is a Democrat hoax that never ends,” Trump told reporters, saying it was an effort to deflect attention away from his work as the nation’s leader since taking office in January.
Before Wednesday morning’s news conference, Greene spoke with Trump and encouraged him to meet with the victims to hear their stories.
His comments afterward, the Georgia congresswoman said, were the wrong way to talk about what she considers a legitimate effort to get justice for women who were abused as teenage girls.
“They said, ‘We are not a hoax,’” Greene, R-Rome, recalled. “They said, “We are human beings, and we were raped and we were sexually assaulted, and we’re victims of Jeffrey Epstein and other people.’”
Greene is one of four Republicans who have joined an effort to force a vote on the House floor to release files related to the investigation of Epstein, who authorities say killed himself in a New York jail cell in 2019 while serving time after being convicted of sex trafficking.
The legislation is sponsored by U.S. Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and they currently have 206 of the 218 signatures needed on a discharge petition to call a vote. If all 212 Democrats sign on, they would also need two more Republicans to be successful.
All five Georgia Democrats have signed the petition.
Greene said she believes Trump is receiving bad advice from White House aides who are more interested in pressuring Republicans to oppose the petition than they are about getting to the truth about the abuse.
To date, the only individuals found guilty of wrongdoing were Epstein and partner Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of aiding him and participating in some assaults.
Trump was elected in part, Greene said, to take down what conservatives called the “deep state,” shadowy individuals who were able to operate and violate laws with impunity. The Make America Great Movement coalesced, in part, around the belief Trump in office would expose the truth and eradicate corruption.
“That’s what MAGA has always been very much about, and that needs to be continued,” she said Wednesday. “It’s not a hoax.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC
Kemp, Jones reaped big money from companies with an interest in legislation
State elected officials were once banned from raising money during the 40-day legislative session. Leadership committees — a relatively new campaign tool — have changed that.
Readers write
Remembering Officer David Rose as a hero; support for funding immigrant courts over enforcement; and speaking out against Trump's use of the military, our readers write.
Burt Jones can keep raising unlimited cash in Georgia governor race
A judge dismissed Attorney General Chris Carr’s lawsuit which claimed the lieutenant governor’s PAC gave him an unfair fundraising advantage.
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
The Atlanta airport Plane Train’s employees have voted to unionize
Employees who operate Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's Plane Train said in a statement that their group is interested in better pay and benefits.
Georgia judge scraps FDA rule for cigarette packaging
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s latest rule requiring graphic warnings on cigarette packaging and advertising has been tossed out by a federal judge in South Georgia.
Rep. Buddy Carter pitches a Savannah wedding for Taylor Swift
“This is a storybook wedding, and they should have it in a storybook city," says Rep. Buddy Carter in a wide ranging interview on "Politically Georgia."