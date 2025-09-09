Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger praised the ruling, saying the law prevents “flooding voters with duplicate absentee ballot applications.” “SB 202 is about common sense: Protecting voters from confusion, making sure every vote counts once, and keeping our elections free, fair and secure,” he said. “The fact that the law keeps winning in court shows that Georgia is leading the way for election integrity.”

The plaintiffs in the case were two organizations that mailed a total of 9.6 million absentee ballot applications to Georgia voters in the 2020 elections. About 550,000 voters responded to the mailings and received absentee ballots. The organizations, the Voter Participation Center and the Center for Voter Information, argued that the law’s restrictions limited their First Amendment rights to freedom of speech. The law prohibits groups from filling out voters’ names and addresses on absentee ballot application forms, and it bars them from mailing applications to voters who had already requested or returned absentee ballots.

Boulee agreed that the plaintiffs engaged in speech, but he ruled that the state of Georgia had “compelling governmental interests” in “reducing voter confusion, enhancing voter confidence and increasing electoral efficiency.”

The plaintiffs said the law’s restrictions undermine voter participation.

“The provisions in SB 202 are dangerous and will make it more difficult for Georgians to vote, especially those in the historically underrepresented communities that we serve — people of color, young people and unmarried women,” said Tom Lopach, president and CEO of the Voter Participation Center and Center for Voter Information. “In the context of increasing government overreach into our elections, the court’s decision to limit advocacy at the expense of the right to free speech is deeply concerning.”