Gay pride Festivus pole could return to Georgia Capitol this year

A decade ago, a rainbow-colored pole topped with a shimmering disco ball commemorating the made-up holiday of Festivus rose for the first time in the Georgia Capitol.

This December, it could make a comeback.

Florida activist T. Chaz Stevens said he’s filed an application to install a new pole under the Gold Dome to mark the 30th anniversary of a Supreme Court ruling that opened the door for such displays in public forums. “It’s self-funded, meets safety requirements, and the whole point is to spark debate (and maybe a laugh) while reminding us that the First Amendment protects all viewpoints — not just the popular ones,” Stevens wrote. Stevens staged a similar effort in 2015 that resulted in a gay pride Festivus pole inspired by the fictional Dec. 23 anti-commercial holiday popularized in a 1997 episode of “Seinfeld." Back then, it provoked some confused reactions. One conservative lawmaker said it looked like a child’s toy. Others traded quips about a holiday where, in the words of fictional TV character Frank Costanza, celebrants get to “tell them all the ways they have disappointed you over the past year.”

With this version, Stevens said, the goal is to offer a “secular counterpoint to the other holiday displays allowed at the Capitol.” And, as ever, he promised the pole would be adorned with “some sharp, satirical steel.”

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

Good morning! It’s time to fire up those brain cells and see if you can remember details about political news from Georgia and beyond. The answers are at the bottom of the newsletter. Some of you have said the answers leave you wanting to know more, so we’ve added some brief context. We won’t leave you hanging.

Bubbling in ballots

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

In a rare show of election bipartisanship, some Democratic lawmakers, including U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson and state Sen. Elena Parent, are supporting a Republican effort to move toward hand-marked paper ballots.

“It’s time for Georgia elections to be conducted free from the substantial threat of undetectable electronic manipulation,” said Johnson, D-Lithonia. “Hand-marked paper ballots will eliminate that threat.”

The proposal for paper ballots filled out by hand came Tuesday from Republican leaders of a state House election study committee who are seeking to replace Georgia’s touchscreen-based voting system, the AJC’s Mark Niesse reports.

But Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger opposes the idea for a test-run during November’s Public Service Commission election. His office said that state law requires a uniform voting system.

Parent, an Atlanta Democrat, said her support of the pilot project would depend on its feasibility and support from election officials.

“I have long been interested in a system that utilized hand-marked paper ballots and ballot scanners because I think it is more secure and more representative of the voters’ intent because they can’t check a QR code,” she said.

Even if a pilot project doesn’t happen this fall, lawmakers say they’ll consider efforts to change Georgia’s voting equipment during next year’s legislative session.

Tea leaves

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Gabriel Sterling, who has been one of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s most loyal deputies, just launched a bid to replace his former boss.

Raffensperger, who could run for reelection, hasn’t announced his plans. But the fact that one of his closest allies is running for his job is the clearest sign yet that Raffensperger is preparing a run for governor.

Raffensperger’s intentions have been an open secret for months. But his entry would upend what’s so far been a two-man GOP race between Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Attorney General Chris Carr.

Court watch

We’re still waiting for a ruling on whether Georgia native Lisa Cook can stay on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors after President Donald Trump tried to fire her last week. But a recent court ruling in a separate case could give Cook reason to be optimistic. A federal appeals court recently reinstated Rebecca Kelly Slaughter to the Federal Trade Commission. Trump had fired Slaughter, a Democrat, over the summer. But the court ruled the firing was illegal because it was without cause, meaning it wasn’t based on “inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office.”

Cook is making a similar argument, saying Trump also fired her without cause. She says the cause he gave — an “unsubstantiated and unproven allegation” of mortgage fraud — is not sufficient.

The White House has said Cook was “credibly accused of lying in financial documents,” noting that she holds “a highly sensitive position overseeing financial institutions.”

Both cases escalated on Thursday. The Trump administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court to let him fire Slaughter. Meanwhile, the Department of Justice opened an investigation of the mortgage fraud allegations against Cook.

Glass houses

Credit: Patrick Semansky/AP Credit: Patrick Semansky/AP

President Donald Trump is citing claims that Georgia-born Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook claimed more than one primary residence on her loan papers to justify her firing.

But a ProPublica investigation revealed at least three members of Trump’s Cabinet could face similar questions.

From the story:

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer entered into two primary-residence mortgages in quick succession, including for a second home near a country club in Arizona, where she's known to vacation. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has primary-residence mortgages in New Jersey and Washington, D.C. Lee Zeldin, the Environmental Protection Agency administrator, has one primary-residence mortgage in Long Island and another in Washington, D.C., according to loan records.

The three Cabinet members denied wrongdoing, and the White House issued a statement saying each has “followed the law and they are fully compliant with all ethical obligations.”

Courtroom security

Credit: AJC file photo Credit: AJC file photo

The Georgia Supreme Court declined to hear the appeal of a man forced to wear an electronic stun cuff during his trial. But Justice Shawn Ellen LaGrua said the case has raised troubling questions about how judges are balancing courtroom security with the rights of defendants.

Bernard Scales was forced to wear a Band-It device during his trial on charges of aggravated child molestation and other offenses. He was convicted, but asked for a new trial, arguing the device violated his constitutional rights.

What concerned LaGrua was testimony in the case showed the device was controlled by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department. LaGrua cautioned trial judges that “security within the courtroom is under their control and cannot be abdicated to law enforcement personnel.”

LaGrua noted that trial judges have a “heavy burden” to protect people that enter their courtroom, adding that “it is understandable to want to use restrictions to ensure a high level of safety and public confidence in the security of the courtroom.”

“Ensuring a defendant’s constitutional rights remains paramount,” she wrote. “When we do not keep that at the very forefront of our minds, we risk the rights of us all.“

Listen up

Correction

An item in Wednesday’s newsletter should have said that Julie Adams voted against certifying results in Georgia’s 2024 presidential primary.

Bipartisan bashing

Credit: Mark Schiefelbein/AP Credit: Mark Schiefelbein/AP

We knew Democrats, including Georgia U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, would pile on Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday during his testimony before a Senate Committee.

But it was criticism from some Republicans that raised the most eyebrows, especially given the hyperpartisan environment in Congress.

Sharp criticism came from three Republicans on the panel: U.S. Sens. John Barrasso of Wyoming, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

Both Barrasso and Cassidy are physicians. Tillis isn’t running for reelection, so he has more freedom to criticize the administration.

Barrasso and Cassidy raised concerns about Kennedy’s decisions regarding vaccine standards and availability. Tillis also questioned Kennedy’s firing of former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Susan Monarez.

Georgia’s Democratic U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff both called on Kennedy to either resign or be fired.

“You are a hazard to the health of the American people,” Warnock told Kennedy during the hearing.

Today in Washington

President Donald Trump will receive an intelligence briefing, sign executive orders and make an announcement from the White House.

The House and Senate are done for the week. Members return on Monday.

Shoutouts

Before you go

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Answers to this week's quiz:

D: 28%. A state audit said the Georgia Department of Community Health “has not taken steps to identify the cause for this trend and has not developed a strategy to address this problem.”

B: Raising the homestead exemption to $500,000 for homeowners 60 and older. It would be a dramatic shift. Right now, the exemption for most homeowners is $2,000.

A: Workforce Pell Grants. This new program would be known as “Trump Grants.” It will offer financial aid for short-term workforce training programs.

A: Required graphic warnings on cigarette packaging and advertising. The judge ruled the U.S. Food and Drug Administration failed to publicly disclose all the raw data it relied on when making the rule.