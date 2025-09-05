West did not respond to a request for comment from The AJC.

The candidates will compete Sept. 23 to fill the vacant state Senate seat, which covers parts of Fulton and Cherokee counties. It opened when the former occupant, Brandon Beach, left to serve in President Donald Trump’s administration as U.S. treasurer. Georgia Senate Republicans had already congratulated Dickerson last week, saying “he ran an impressive campaign, competing against five fellow Republicans in this deep-red district.”

In a post on Facebook earlier Thursday, Dickerson announced endorsements he received from other state lawmakers and prominent figures in the area.

“I’m ready to deliver!” he said in the post.

The recount involved rescanning all of the paper ballots and took about a day to complete.

Staff Reporter Mark Niesse contributed to this story.