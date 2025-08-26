Early voting, which started Aug. 4, ended Friday. On Tuesday, polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

With a crowded field, it is unlikely any candidate will reach the 50% threshold to win the race outright. A runoff election for the top two vote-getters is set for Sept. 23.

Senate District 21 represents just about 214,000 voters, and candidates have poured large sums of money into the race, raising a combined $1.1 million.

Republican Jason Dickerson, who runs a private investment firm, lent himself $500,000.

Contractor Lance Calvert gave himself $125,000. And Brian Will, who owns a restaurant management company, lent himself $101,000 for his effort.

Other candidates focused on fundraising.

Steven West, president of Flex-Fab Inc., a steel and metal fabricator, raised $189,000.

The only Democrat in the race — Debra Shigley — collected $141,000, most of it in small contributions.

The Republican candidates are focusing on taxes, saying residents need relief from rising property taxes in particular. Others want to expand the state’s voucher program, which gives money to students who are zoned to attend low-performing public schools.

Shigley, a former practicing attorney and mother of five, has also spoken about how costly it can be to raise a family in Georgia.