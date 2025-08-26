Voters in north Fulton and Cherokee counties will decide Tuesday who should take control of a state Senate seat that opened after the incumbent left for the Trump administration.
Six Republicans and one Democrat are competing to finish out former state Sen. Brandon Beach’s term, which goes through January 2027.
Beach, a Republican from Alpharetta, won reelection last year with 70% of the vote. In May, President Donald Trump appointed him U.S. treasurer.
Early voting, which started Aug. 4, ended Friday. On Tuesday, polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
With a crowded field, it is unlikely any candidate will reach the 50% threshold to win the race outright. A runoff election for the top two vote-getters is set for Sept. 23.
Senate District 21 represents just about 214,000 voters, and candidates have poured large sums of money into the race, raising a combined $1.1 million.
Republican Jason Dickerson, who runs a private investment firm, lent himself $500,000.
Contractor Lance Calvert gave himself $125,000. And Brian Will, who owns a restaurant management company, lent himself $101,000 for his effort.
Other candidates focused on fundraising.
Steven West, president of Flex-Fab Inc., a steel and metal fabricator, raised $189,000.
The only Democrat in the race — Debra Shigley — collected $141,000, most of it in small contributions.
The Republican candidates are focusing on taxes, saying residents need relief from rising property taxes in particular. Others want to expand the state’s voucher program, which gives money to students who are zoned to attend low-performing public schools.
Shigley, a former practicing attorney and mother of five, has also spoken about how costly it can be to raise a family in Georgia.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC
Who are the biggest donors in the Georgia Senate race? The candidates.
Seven candidates have raised $1.1 million in the special election to succeed state Sen. Brandon Beach.
Attention, voters! Candidates raise their hands to run for school board seats.
Four metro Atlanta school districts will hold school board elections Nov. 4.
Senate launches effort to eliminate Georgia income tax
A Senate committee studying ways to eliminate Georgia's income tax held its first meeting Tuesday.
Featured
Credit: Illustration: Philip Robibero / AJC
Data centers need a lot more juice. Georgia consumers fear being squeezed.
Data centers, utilities and regulators in Georgia have pledged that facilities will pay their fair share of the infrastructure costs they incur. Not everyone is so sure.
Dragon Con’s lifetime membership program cost: $250 in 1993, now $4,500
Dragon Con has an Eternal membership program that started in 1993 for $250 and is now $4,500. About 15 people a year buy into it. But is it worth it?
Georgia HS football rankings: McEachern earns highest ranking since 2019
McEachern debuts in the Class 6A rankings at No. 6 after defeating then-No. 6 North Cobb. Find out who else moved into and out of the Georgia high school football rankings.