Democrats are pushing hard to flip a Republican seat in the state Senate in next week’s special election runoff, bringing in the head of the Democratic National Committee to stump for candidate Debra Shigley.
DNC Chairman Ken Martin will campaign with Shigley on Saturday in Senate District 21, a Republican-leaning district in north Fulton and Cherokee counties that both parties are eyeing as a test case for the 2026 midterms.
Martin said he’s making the trip to Georgia because the stakes of this race “couldn’t be higher.”
“I’m going to Georgia to campaign for Debra Shigley, a small-business owner and mother of five who knows how expensive it is to raise a family,” he said.
Martin was a little-known figure from Minnesota before his election to head the DNC seven months ago, and his tenure so far has been marked by internal strife and complaints that the party is not doing enough to counter President Donald Trump’s agenda. In recent weeks, he has worked to dispel that image, crisscrossing the country to stir up the base and win local elections.
The Senate District 21 runoff is a case in point.
“When you organize everywhere, you can compete anywhere, and the DNC is all hands on deck to support Debra Shigley,” he said.
Shigley came in first last month in a seven-candidate special election, with about 40% of the vote. Six Republicans split the rest of the vote, with trucking company executive Jason Dickerson coming in second. Voters will choose between the two remaining candidates Tuesday in what will likely be a light-turnout election.
It’s an uphill climb for Shigley. Republican Brandon Beach won reelection in the district less than a year ago with 70% of the vote. Beach vacated the seat earlier this year to serve as U.S. treasurer.
Shigley and Dickerson have consolidated support within their parties.
Shigley has been endorsed by Georgia U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, among others. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, and the entire GOP congressional delegation have publicly supported Dickerson.
Martin will be joined by Georgia Senate Democratic Leader Harold Jones and state Sen. Elena Parent, the chair of the Democratic caucus. Shigley previously appeared alongside Jason Esteves, a Democratic candidate for governor.
Dickerson does not have any major campaign events planned this weekend.
“We are just continuing to focus on the citizens of District 21 with meet and greets and knocking on doors,” he said.
Early voting began in the runoff election Sept. 13 and ends Friday. On Election Day, Sept. 23, voters must use their assigned precinct locations.
