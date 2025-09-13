Republican business executive Clark Dean has filed paperwork to run for Georgia governor, setting the stage for an outsider-themed campaign against a field of GOP rivals with long experience in elected office.

Dean, who plans to formally launch his campaign within days, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Saturday that he was encouraged to join the race to succeed Gov. Brian Kemp after recent speaking engagements at political events.

“As an outsider and business leader, I will stand firm in our shared conservative American principles, put Georgia families first and deliver real results,” he said.