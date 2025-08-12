Duncan, who has been an opinion columnist for the AJC and previously held office as a Republican, said he would like to see Georgia Democrats get away from national partisan talking points and focus on solutions for problems facing the residents of the state.

“As we look at how we elect our next governor in Georgia, I think we’ve got to find somebody who’s willing to invest in all Georgians,” he said.

