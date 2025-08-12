Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says that a run for governor of the state next year isn’t off the table.
“I don’t want this to be my idea,” said Duncan on Tuesday’s episode of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s podcast.
“This came from folks that have invested their entire life into the Democratic Party who have paid attention to how the policies are shaping up.”
Duncan, who has been an opinion columnist for the AJC and previously held office as a Republican, said he would like to see Georgia Democrats get away from national partisan talking points and focus on solutions for problems facing the residents of the state.
“As we look at how we elect our next governor in Georgia, I think we’ve got to find somebody who’s willing to invest in all Georgians,” he said.
